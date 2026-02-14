Fuel tanker accident on the Nsawam–Accra highway resulted in three fatalities and multiple vehicle fires

Ghana National Fire Service quickly contained the blaze, preventing further spread and more potential casualties

Traffic disruption reported as emergency responders assess the scene and advise motorists to exercise caution

There was an accident involving a fuel tanker in the early hours of Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Okanta on the Nsawam–Accra highway in the Eastern Region.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident led to the burning of seven vehicles and the death of at least three people.

Seven vehicles burn, and three people reportedly die when a fuel tanker caught fire on the Accra-Nsawam Highway. Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Reports indicated that a collision involving the tanker triggered the blaze. The impact of the collision caused the fuel tanker to ignite.

There was thick smoke billowing from the scene, drawing concern from motorists and nearby residents.

However, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene, contained the fire so it did not spread and subsequently doused it completely.

A video on Instagram showed that several cars and a motorbike also caught fire and were burned. Some occupants of the affected vehicles also got burnt beyond recognition.

Emergency responders are still at the fire scene assessing the situation.

The incident has caused significant traffic disruption along the busy stretch, with motorists advised to exercise extreme caution and consider alternative routes while firefighting and recovery operations continue.

Reactions to fire incident on Nsawam road

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media on the fire incident that occured on the Accra-Nsawam road. Read them below:

Yhaw_thurzdaes said:

"What’s really making that man having a joyful laugh like that at this tragedy scene ????"

Yaw_ba_yaa wrote:

"Lord have mercy 😢."

Beauty_by_benejay said:

"This accident thing is becoming too frequent in Ghana chale eeeii God protect us all 🙌🙌🙌."

Snappy_looksgood wrote:

"This should be a lesson for those who go to pick up fuel when a tanker falls."

Solaolu said:

"There are too many haulage trucks, moving around in the day that are supposed to have been restricted for night transportation. Most especially on the Spintex road. Once day break to meet them in the Metropolis, they are supposed to park to continue their trip overnight. Why should haulage trucks be competing with private and commercial buses on our roads, it is simply a recipe for a disaster like this. It is so saddening😭😭😭."

Ch_ris7470 wrote:

"The authorities should stop these trucks from working daylight 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

Nanarexone said:

"This is one of the reasons why we all need to practice two seconds or 4seconds driving but Blackman will never do it ooh Africa when. This is so sad and bad 😢."

