FIFA Responds Amid Calls to Take 2026 World Cup Hosting From Mexico
- Mexico’s World Cup preparations face fresh uncertainty after a dramatic security operation in Jalisco sparks nationwide repercussions
- Rising unrest and a mounting death toll have placed one host city firmly in the spotlight ahead of key tournament fixtures
- FIFA has broken its silence as concerns grow over safety plans for upcoming play-offs and summer showpiece matches
Mexico’s role as a co-host of next summer’s World Cup has come under renewed scrutiny after a surge of violence followed the killing of notorious drug kingpin Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as ‘El Mencho’.
The 59-year-old cartel leader was killed during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday, February 22.
Violence in Mexico ahead of World Cup
According to Reuters, Oseguera Cervantes headed the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most formidable and rapidly expanding criminal organisations.
Under his leadership, the group built a reputation for its firepower, territorial reach, and influence across multiple regions.
His death has triggered widespread unrest, beginning in Jalisco and quickly spilling into more than a dozen other states.
Armed factions have reportedly erected roadblocks in a bid to disrupt army movements, while vehicles and public buildings have been torched in coordinated acts of retaliation.
According to AS, more than 70 people have lost their lives in the operation that brought down El Mencho and in the violence that has followed.
The casualties include suspected cartel members, personnel from Mexico’s National Guard, and civilians caught in the crossfire.
Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco and the focal point of the unrest, is scheduled to stage four World Cup matches this summer. The city centre is also set to host FIFA’s Fan Fest, where up to 200,000 supporters are expected to gather.
In response to the instability, several fixtures in Mexico’s top men’s and women’s domestic leagues have been postponed, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported.
However, other major sporting events, including the Mexico Open, have proceeded without interruption.
Although authorities expect the immediate violence to ease in the coming weeks, concerns remain about the longer-term implications.
What has FIFA said?
In a statement issued to The Athletic, a FIFA spokesperson confirmed that the governing body is monitoring developments closely.
“At FIFA Mexico, we are closely monitoring the situation in Jalisco and remain in constant communication with the authorities,” the spokesperson said.
They added that FIFA would continue to follow guidance from federal, state, and local agencies to ensure public safety and restore normality, emphasising ongoing collaboration with Mexican authorities.
Beyond Guadalajara, five World Cup matches are scheduled for Mexico City and four for Monterrey. FIFA expressed confidence in the host nation’s preparations, describing the tournament’s organisation as both a matter of national security and national pride.
The governing body said it trusts the intelligence and operational capabilities of its Mexican partners.
While the finals remain months away, attention is already turning to March’s play-off matches in Guadalajara and Monterrey. Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname are competing for the final two places at the tournament.
Qualified African teams for 2026 World Cup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African countries have secured their place for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the opening round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.
Among the countries that sealed their tickets were Ghana’s Black Stars, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom impressed with commanding displays during the campaign.
