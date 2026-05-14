Some used car brands had continued to dominate roads in Ghana because of their durability and affordable maintenance costs

Many Ghanaian buyers had prioritised fuel economy, spare parts availability, and long-term reliability before choosing a vehicle

Mechanics and experienced drivers had continued to recommend certain brands because of how well they handle Ghana roads and weather conditions

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Buying a used car in Ghana is no longer just about appearance, speed, or how neat the body looks.

YEN.com.gh recommends op 3 most durable used cars Ghanaian buyers prefer in 2026. Image credit: Affordable Cars For Sale, KING_autosgh

Source: TikTok

Many drivers now pay serious attention to fuel consumption, maintenance cost, spare parts availability, and how well a car can survive local road conditions before making a decision.

With vehicle prices and repair costs still high, many buyers are becoming more careful. A car may look beautiful in the garage, but what matters most to many Ghanaians is whether it can serve them for years without draining their pockets.

Among the many used cars on the market, three models continue to stand out in Ghana because of their strong reputation, easy maintenance, and good resale value.

Toyota Corolla tops the list

The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most trusted used cars in Ghana. Many drivers see it as a safe choice because it balances comfort, durability, and fuel economy.

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Its spare parts are easy to find in most parts of the country, and many mechanics understand the car very well. This makes repairs less stressful for owners.

The Corolla is also loved by workers, families, students, and ride-hailing drivers because it can handle daily movement without too much pressure.

For many buyers, it is not the flashiest car, but it is one of the most dependable.

Honda Civic is listed second

Another popular option is the Honda Civic. The car has built a strong name among young drivers because of its stylish look, smooth drive, and comfortable interior. Many owners also praise its stable engine performance when it is properly maintained.

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The Civic is especially attractive to buyers who want something reliable but still modern in appearance. Well-maintained models usually attract attention quickly on the used car market.

Toyota Camry concluded the list

The Toyota Camry is also highly respected among Ghanaian motorists. It is known for its spacious interior, strong engine, and comfort on long-distance journeys.

Many families and business owners prefer it because it offers a more premium feel without the heavy maintenance pressure that comes with some luxury brands.

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Although maintenance may cost slightly more than smaller cars, many drivers still consider the Camry a good investment because of its durability and resale value.

Even as newer brands enter the Ghanaian market, these three used cars continue to remain strong options for buyers. For many Ghanaians, peace of mind, fuel economy, and affordable maintenance matter more than just looks, and these cars have proven themselves over the years.

What buyers miss under the carpet when purchasing used cars, a Ghanaian expert shares. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik.

Source: Getty Images

Torque folder exposed hidden used car damages

Previously, YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian TikTok car page Torque Folder, cautioned buyers to inspect hidden areas before purchasing used cars.

He pointed out that mould smell, rust, and damp carpets could indicate previous flood damage.

Buyers were advised to prioritise detailed checks as hidden faults may lead to long-term electrical issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh