A deadly multi-vehicle crash in Achimota, Greater Accra Region, has claimed two lives and injured 19 others

The collision involved a Kia truck, a Sprinter bus, and a Volvo trailer, with victims rushed to Achimota Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the fatalities, provided emergency care, and urged motorists to prioritise road safety

A deadly multiple-vehicle accident that occurred in Achimota, Greater Accra Region, has reportedly claimed the lives of two people.

According to reports, the accident happened after a Kia motor truck (registration number GG 1304-18), a Sprinter bus (GX 8325-13), and a Volvo trailer (GT 7856-20) collided.

Of the 21 people reportedly involved in the accident, two were pronounced dead at the scene, while 19 sustained injuries of varying severity.

The injured victims were rushed to Achimota Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital for emergency medical care.

In a social media post, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) explained that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 7:58 PM on Monday, 23 February 2026.

"The crew extricated victims and provided immediate emergency care. Of 21 recorded casualties, two persons died at the scene, while 19 others were conveyed to Achimota Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital for treatment," the statement read.

"The service, working alongside emergency responders, secured and managed the scene, prevented secondary incidents, and cleared the roadway to restore traffic flow," the GNFS added.

According to the GNFS, investigations have begun to determine the cause of the multi-vehicle collision.

It also sent its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

The GNFS further appealed to motorists and other road users to observe traffic regulations and prioritise their safety.

"The service extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery, while urging all motorists to strictly observe traffic regulations and prioritise road safety," the GNFS added.

Reactions to the GNFS statement on the accident

Ghanaians on social media reacted to the GNFS statement regarding the accident. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Charles Enam Numavor said:

"Will people hold it against me if I suggest that only persons with science and technical background must be licensed to drive?Preventable accidents are now frequent as though there's second life I wonder why illiterates and people with very low IQ are licensed to drive when driving needs calculations Just imagine a well educated person being killed by some illiterate driverThe law must criminalize fatal crashes to some extent."

@Bra Sammy also said:

"I wonder why DVLA still issues some of these vehicles with road worthy cos alot of these cars are dead traps ..."

@Kojo Tetteh commented:

"Hmmm, Lord preserve the souls rescued and preserve those of us who plight the roads everyday..."

Ga Mantse discharged from UGMC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was discharged from UGMC after recovering from a road accident earlier this week.

President Mahama visited the Ga Mantse during his stay in the hospital located at the University of Ghana.

Several Ghanaians on social media who heard the news shared their thoughts on the revered traditional ruler's health.

