Nana Aba Anamoah has broken her silence amid online criticisms over her recent Women of Valour event in the UK

In a post, the broadcaster sent a message to netizens who raised questions over her event's association with GoldBod Jewellery

Nana Aba Anamoah's response to the online criticisms about the Women of Valour event has triggered reactions online

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has broken her silence on the online controversy surrounding her recent Women of Valour event.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Nana Aba held the third edition of her annual event, the Women of Valour conference, at the London Hilton on Park Lane in the UK.

Several high-profile female celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kate Henshaw, Serwaa Amihere, Ghana's High Commissioner-Designate to the United Kingdom and Ireland Sabah Zita Benson, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, Sandra Ankobiah, and others, attended the grand event.

Social media personalities Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah were also present at the star-studded event, which highlighted and celebrated women who have overcome significant personal and social challenges through unique stories of courage and resilience.

It aims to inspire dialogue around courage, healing, and transformation while empowering women to confront their fears and reclaim their voices.

The platform brings together women from diverse backgrounds to share stories that reflect the lived realities of many women and girls, encouraging them to persevere.

Nana Aba Anamoah's event sparks controversy

Following the event, controversy arose on social media after it emerged that GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), was among the sponsors of Nana Aba's Women of Valour event.

Many Ghanaians on social media, including staunch supporters and officials of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), questioned why a government institution would waste resources on a private event that they claim has little or no impact on the country.

Others also called out GoldBod and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sammy Gyamfi, for associating with Nana Aba, whom they claimed had disrespected the NDC on separate occasions on social media while the party was still in opposition.

However, in response to the backlash, GoldBod Jewellery, helmed by Gertrude Emefa Donkor, explained that the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the event.

"GoldBod Jewellery Limited is listed as one of the partners of this year’s Women of Valour event because the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the programme as part of our ongoing Ghana Heritage Month promotions," the company said.

Nana Aba reacts to event's online debate

In a post she shared on her official X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, March 9, 2026, Nana Aba responded to the backlash over her Women of Valour event.

She expressed gratitude to Ghanaians, including netizens, for discussing the London event widely on social media.

Nana Aba noted that she loved the free publicity the Women of Valour conference had received on social media and urged fans to follow the event's official X page.

She wrote:

"Thank you so much for discussing my event widely. I love free publicity. Thank you. Whilst at it, kindly follow us here @womenofvalour_."

Nana Aba Anamoah's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Charllycolegh commented:

"Period. As edey pain them edey sweet us. Thank you all."

Cobo2official said:

"Nyankwa daaa Nana. Piawwwww."

YardMan5e wrote:

"The day I will see the benefits of Women of Valour will be the day I will follow it."

