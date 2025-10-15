The Ghana Water Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana attributed their proposed increase in utility tariffs under the 2025 - 2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impact of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Ghana Water has said the widespread pollution of water bodies has increased the cost of water treatment.

The Electricity Company of Ghana also argued that sections of its power distribution network passing through forest reserves have been damaged by illegal mining activities, resulting in frequent outages and rising operational costs.

These concerns were disclosed during public hearings on the proposed tariff adjustments in the Ashanti Region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana Director of Communications, William Boateng, said poles had been weakened by illegal mining activity.

“ Anytime we have the slightest rainfall, the poles come down because the base has been weakened. That affects the stability of the power supply."

Boateng said this leads to chain collapses along power lines, leading to repair expenses.

Both utilities maintained that addressing the environmental damage caused by galamsey is crucial to sustaining affordable and reliable water and power supply for Ghanaians.

