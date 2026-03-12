Pedro Neto risks a one-match ban after Chelsea FC’s humbling defeat to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie

The potential sanction from UEFA follows an incident in which Neto appeared to push a young ball boy during stoppage time

If the ban is enforced, the Portuguese forward would miss next week’s second-leg clash at Stamford Bridge

Pedro Neto could miss Chelsea’s crucial return leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League after an incident involving a ball boy during their heavy defeat in France.

The Portuguese winger is under scrutiny after television footage showed him pushing a ball boy late in the match at Parc des Princes.

The moment occurred deep into stoppage time as Chelsea struggled to contain their frustration in a contest that eventually ended 5-2 in favour of PSG.

The shove caused the youngster to fall onto a nearby chair and triggered heated exchanges between players from both sides.

Pedro Neto apologises after ball boy incident

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Neto admitted his behaviour crossed the line and quickly issued an apology.

"I want to apologise to the ball boy. I have already spoken to him," the 26-year-old said as quoted by BBC Sport.

"We were losing, and in the emotion of the game, I wanted to get the ball fast, and I gave him a little push.

"I'm not like this. It was in the heat of the moment, and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I'm really sorry about it. I feel I have to apologise to him."

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior also addressed the situation and offered his own apology on behalf of the club.

"I saw there was an altercation with the ball boy. But if there was anything from our side that was wrong or out of order, I apologise on behalf of the club."

Pedro Neto risks UEFA ban

Despite the apology, Neto may still face punishment from UEFA.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that European football’s governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against the winger.

The case falls under Article 15 of the organisation’s disciplinary regulations, which addresses unsporting conduct.

Such offences often carry a one-match suspension, meaning Neto could be unavailable for the decisive clash in London.

The flashpoint came during a dramatic collapse by Chelsea. The visitors had battled back twice and were level at 2-2 after 70 minutes. However, PSG seized control late on.

Substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia proved decisive, scoring twice and providing an assist as the reigning champions struck three times from the 74th minute to seal an emphatic victory.

Chelsea will now attempt to overturn the deficit when they host PSG at Stamford Bridge in the second leg.

Before that showdown, the Blues must first turn their attention to a domestic test against Newcastle United FC in the Premier League.

