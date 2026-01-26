Ghana Army Recruitment: Armed Forces Refutes Reports Of Recruits Testing Positive For HIV
The Ghana Armed Forces refuted reports that approximately 60% of applicants in the ongoing military recruitment exercise tested positive for HIV.
The army labelled the reports as baseless and "fake news" in a statement on Facebook.
The statement on Facebook clarified that the medical screening process for the 2025/2026 recruitment cycle is still in progress.
It added that no results have been released or declared as of January 2025.
The military high command also expressed concern over the mischievous nature of the story and indicated that efforts are underway to track down the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the misinformation.
It also issued a stern warning to media practitioners to be circumspect and verify their facts with official sources before going to press.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.