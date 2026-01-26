The Ghana Armed Forces refuted reports that approximately 60% of applicants in the ongoing military recruitment exercise tested positive for HIV.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The army labelled the reports as baseless and "fake news" in a statement on Facebook.

Ghana Army Recruitment: Armed Forces Refutes Reports Of Recruits Testing Positive For HIV

Source: Facebook

The statement on Facebook clarified that the medical screening process for the 2025/2026 recruitment cycle is still in progress.

It added that no results have been released or declared as of January 2025.

The military high command also expressed concern over the mischievous nature of the story and indicated that efforts are underway to track down the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the misinformation.

It also issued a stern warning to media practitioners to be circumspect and verify their facts with official sources before going to press.

Source: YEN.com.gh