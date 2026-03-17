The Nungua Gborbu Wulomo Palace held a press briefing addressing contentious issues surrounding Daddy Lumba’s burial, sending ripples across the Ga community

The palace has announced plans to file a lawsuit against Ebenezer Oppong, spokesperson for former Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, over disputed claims about burial rites

Traditional authorities have also warned they may exhume Daddy Lumba’s body to perform the proper Ga-Adangbe rites, citing violations of customary protocols

The Nungua Gborbu Wulomo Palace has announced plans to initiate legal action against a spokesperson linked to the family of the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba, following disputed claims regarding customary burial rites.

Nungua Gborbu Wulomo Palace threatens to sue the spokesperson of former Daddy Lumba Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, Ebenezer. Image credit: Zionfelixdotcom, UTVghana/Instagram

Source: UGC

Addressing the media, the traditional leadership stated that the intended legal action is directed at Ebenezer Oppong, who is reported to be a spokesperson for Kofi Owusu, also known as Tupac, a former family head (Abusuapanin) associated with the late musician.

The palace indicated that the decision follows public comments attributed to Ebenezer, in which he allegedly justified the burial of the late musician at a private residence in East Legon.

According to accounts presented during the media briefing, the spokesperson had claimed that certain customary requirements had been fulfilled prior to the burial, including the presentation of money and a cow to traditional authorities. However, representatives of the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo Palace firmly rejected these assertions, stating that no such rites were officially acknowledged or authorised by the appropriate custodians.

The palace emphasised its intention to seek legal redress to clarify the matter and uphold customary protocols.

“We will take legal action against the individual who made these claims. The person who allegedly received such items must be identified,” a representative of the palace stated.

The development has sparked public interest, as discussions continue over the role of tradition, family authority, and due process in matters concerning burial rites. Observers say the outcome of the case could provide important clarity on customary practices and accountability in similar disputes.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Gborbu Wulomo threaten to exhume Lumba's body

Earlier, the office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the spiritual overlord of the Ga-Dangbe people, had threatened to exhume Daddy Lumba’s body from his East Legon residence.

Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, a representative for the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo, made the declaration at the traditional leader’s office on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following an abortive planned meeting with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Gborbu-Wulomo summons Abusuapanin over Daddy Lumba

On Tuesday, March 10, a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office emerged on social media, summoning Daddy Lumba’s family head to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru on March 12.

The letter indicated that his summons was related to widespread reports, including comments made by the Abusuapanin himself, that the late highlife legend had been buried at his residence at East Legon.

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse said that the matter had been brought before him and that Abusuapanin needed to visit his office to explain his actions, which reportedly go against Ga-Adangbe traditions and customs.

The TikTok post with the statement summoning Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu is below.

Abusuapanin fails to honour Gborbu-Wulomo’s summons

On Thursday, March 12, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

After hours of waiting, the family head failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah said Abusuapanin’s purported actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He explained that under the Ga-Adangbe culture, there are places in the community designated for burial, and no one was allowed to bury people outside those boundaries.

He added that in extraordinary cases, rituals needed to be performed for that rule to be breached.

Reverend Ankrah said that due to Abusuapanin’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would now sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure the right thing would be done.

The TikTok video of Reverend Ankrah speaking is below.

Daddy Lumba's burial controversy deepens as Ga Traditional Authorities clash with Odo Broni's mother at his residence. Image credit: @daddylumbaofficial, @koforiduaflowers5, @maaadwoa405

Source: TikTok

Ga-Dangbe authorities storm Lumba's residence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ga traditional authorities stormed Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon to summon its occupants over alleged reports of the musician being buried there.

In a video, representatives of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse clashed with Daddy Lumba's mother-in-law, Aunty Cece, who was at the home but claimed to be a stranger visiting someone there.

Source: YEN.com.gh