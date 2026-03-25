Ghanaian TikToker HillaDoe shared a detailed breakdown of food delivery work in Ghana, but the final figure after all deductions told a very different story from what many people expect

He walked through the full calculation from daily orders to monthly totals, then factored in fuel, data and maintenance costs, showing how the attractive earnings quickly shrink once real expenses are considered

He also raised concerns about the risks involved, from long hours on busy roads to the lack of job security, paid leave or protection, questioning whether the lifestyle truly makes sense in the long run

A Ghanaian TikToker known for creating content around business and tech, HillaDoe, has sparked conversation online after breaking down how much food delivery riders in Ghana can actually make in a month.

The money behind food delivery in Ghana explained by a business expert. Image credit: Kojo Junior, HillDoe, Business day Ghana

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, HillaDoe explained that while many people may assume food delivery is an easy way to earn decent money, the reality is far more complicated once the daily expenses and risks are taken into account.

HillDoe estimated food delivery monthly earnings

According to him, some delivery riders in Ghana can earn between GH¢3,000 and GH¢4,000 net monthly, depending on how often they work, the number of orders they complete, and how well they manage their running costs.

To support his point, he used a simple estimate.

He said if a rider completes an average of 12 deliveries a day, and earns around GH¢20 per order, that would amount to GH¢240 a day. If the rider works 26 days in a month, the gross income would come to about GH¢6,240.

At first glance, that figure sounds very attractive, especially to young people looking for a flexible way to earn money.

But HillaDoe was quick to point out that gross income is not the same as actual take-home pay.

He explained that a rider may spend about GH¢60 a day on fuel, around GH¢10 daily on mobile data, and roughly GH¢1,000 a month on bike maintenance and repairs.

When those expenses are added together, the total monthly cost comes to around GH¢2,860. Once that is deducted from the estimated gross earnings of GH¢6,240, the rider is left with about GH¢3,380 as net income.

That is the part, according to HillaDoe, that many people fail to consider before rushing into the food delivery business.

The business expert, HillDoe, questioned whether that amount is truly enough when compared to the physical and financial risks involved in the job.

Hilldoe shared the demerits of food delivery

Unlike office workers, delivery riders often do not enjoy paid leave, sick leave, health support, or any form of job security.

They also spend long hours on the road, weaving through traffic and exposing themselves to accidents, bad weather, and mechanical breakdowns.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Still, one of the biggest advantages of the work remains its flexibility.

As HillaDoe noted, many riders are drawn to the freedom that comes with the job, since they can choose when to start work and when to stop.

His breakdown has since sparked debate online, with many Ghanaians agreeing that while food delivery can generate income, it comes with sacrifices that are often overlooked.

Platforms like Bolt and Uber also market courier and driver work in Ghana as flexible, app-based earning opportunities, with weekly payouts and income depending on completed trips or deliveries rather than a fixed salary.

A Ghanaian auto dealer lists the alleged weekly earnings from a Bolt driver operating a Toyota Voxy, sparking an online debate. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik & GGM

Source: UGC

Bolt driver shared earnings driving Toyota Voxy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian auto dealer Elconshi Auto shared how much a Voxy driver reportedly made weekly from commercial use.

He explained that the amount was based on sales, not profit, as costs like fuel and maintenance were excluded.

The claim sparked debate, with many comparing the Voxy’s earning potential to that of working for Bolt and Uber.

Source: YEN.com.gh