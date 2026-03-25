Frank Effah, a Ghanaian living in the United Kingdom (UK), has shared his struggles with menial jobs on TikTok

Frank, also known as Etuoaboba on TikTok, described cleaning jobs as a physically demanding job, yet low-paying in terms of wages

Effah said that some homeowners deliberately make homes extremely messy, knowing they pay someone to do their cleaning, a situation he said adds to the stress

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has opened up on TikTok about the challenges of surviving on menial jobs as an African abroad.

Frank Effah, popularly known online as Etuoaboba, noted that working as a cleaner is one of the toughest jobs in the United Kingdom (UK), despite being one of the easiest to secure.

Frank Effah shares his experiences as a Ghanaian working menial jobs in the UK on TikTok. Photo credit: etuoaboba/TikTok, Michael Stephens-PA/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He explained that the job is physically demanding and requires careful attention, yet it offers low pay, forcing workers to move quickly from one assignment to another just to make ends meet.

Effah recounted an incident when he was called to clean a residence and was amazed by the extent of the mess he found.

He said he was dumbfounded that people could live in such conditions and noted that similar situations are common in many homes he has cleaned.

He suspects some people intentionally leave homes in extreme disarray, knowing they have hired someone to clean.

Frank Effah recounts the tough realities of working low-paying cleaning jobs in the UK, sharing his experiences on TikTok. Photo credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a light-hearted but heartfelt post on TikTok, he prayed to God not to allow him to return to cleaning jobs in his next life.

He also advised Ghanaian youth aspiring to travel abroad in search of greener opportunities to do everything possible to avoid cleaning jobs.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens share advice with travelling youth

Scores of netizens have drawn inspiration from the story shared by Frank Effah on the struggles of doing menial jobs for survival abroad. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Akwesi commented:

"I secured a cleaning job in a school, and I asked the supervisor if I was supposed to clean 10 classrooms and 3 hallways all alone. He said yes, and that was the last they saw of me."

Akua Olsen said:

"I remember when I first traveled to Europe. I would clean more than 19 toilet facilities in a day. I asked myself what kind of life that was. I later asked the kommune if there was an opportunity to study there; today, I’m a nurse. Free education, I will never waste it."

Queen noted:

"I can sense the sadness in his voice. I feel so sorry for him."

Great Jarwa shared:

"Brother, invest and educate yourself. There are so many courses you can do from home. Forget about the graduates, just invest in yourself. It will pay off.

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh