A Ghanaian financial planner spoke to a Bolt driver who works 12 hours daily to understand the real numbers of the work

The breakdown showed the difference between total daily sales and actual profit after commission and deductions for fuel

The discussion sparked debate online about whether the long hours on the road are worth the returns for e-hailing drivers

Ghanaian financial planner and TikTok influencer Daniel Thompson has stirred conversation online after sharing a realistic breakdown of how much a Bolt driver can make in a month.

In one of his recent videos, he explained that he spoke directly to a driver who works long hours daily and even switches between ride-hailing platforms.

According to him, the driver spends about 12 hours on the road each day, navigating traffic, picking up passengers, and trying to maximise the distance he travels.

Ghanaian Bolt driver breaks down monthly profit

From their conversation, the driver shared that he makes around GH₵ 1,000 in sales on a good day, with Thompson noting that sales are not the same as profit.

Out of that amount, about GH₵200 goes towards topping up the fuel tank, and Bolt takes roughly GH₵ 250 as commission.

After subtracting those two major costs, the driver is left with about GH₵550 as daily profit.

When that figure is considered over a longer period, the numbers over the period of a week come to about GH₵ 3,300.

Over a month, the estimate stands at roughly GH₵ 15,200, assuming that the e-hailing driver maintains the same level of consistency.

However, Thompson was quick to add that the calculation does not include other expenses that the Bolt drivers face.

Car servicing, oil changes, tyre replacement, insurance, and unexpected breakdowns can eat into the profit.

He also mentioned the physical toll, as spending 12 hours a day behind the wheel in Accra traffic requires patience, focus, and stamina.

Netizens react to Bolt driver's profit breakdown

The video has drawn mixed reactions, with some viewers impressed and even motivated by the numbers.

At the end of the day, Thompson's breakdown simply sheds light on the business side of ride-hailing.

It shows that while the money can look attractive on paper, it comes with effort, risk, and responsibility.

Check out some of the comments below:

Marie commented:

"If your car is not strong, it would be difficult to earn such an amount."

YaaYaa Adobea commented:

"This calculation will profit you if you are the car owner, besides, fuel is more than 300 cedis."

Shark commented:

"I encountered a driver with the same thing as for him, he's even driving an electric car, and he's able to do sales GH₵ 500, give Bolt their commission and even get to keep GH₵ 500, and this is on a bad day, Charle."

Valentina Simpson commented:

"I’m sure Kumasi bolt drivers make more because they are already cheats 😭😭they don’t even take discounts."

Gh boy commented:

"Chale, stop that because car owners are also watching this 😂😂😂."

Uber driver heaps praises on John Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an Uber driver had given his thoughts on President John Mahama’s second tenure since he assumed office on January 7, 2025.

The young man said he was grateful for the stability and reduction in prices of fuel and some crucial goods since he took over from the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

