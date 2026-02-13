A Ghanaian Bolt driver shared how a portion of his daily earnings goes directly into fuel before any profit is made

His weekly fuel expenses run into a significant amount because he spends up to 12 hours on the road each day

The breakdown has sparked conversations online about the real operational costs of ride-hailing in Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Fuel has become one of the biggest talking points in Ghana’s ride-hailing business, especially after a Bolt driver opened up about his daily expenses.

Ghanaian Bolt driver discloses his total weekly fuel expenditure. Image credit: Republic online, @100milltrader

Source: UGC

In a conversation shared by financial content creator Daniel Thopson, the driver shared that he spends about GH₵ 200 every day on fuel alone.

For someone who works 12 hours behind the wheel, that cost is unavoidable.

Before counting profit, before thinking about savings, the first major expense is filling the tank.

12 hours on the road means constant movement across the city.

From picking up passengers in busy commercial areas to long distance drop offs, the car rarely rests.

With fuel prices fluctuating in Ghana, drivers feel the pressure directly. A slight increase at the pump can immediately affect their daily margins.

Bolt driver's weekly expenses on fuel surfaced

When broken down further, GH₵ 200 a day translates to roughly GH₵ 1,400 a week spent purely on fuel. Over a month, that figure becomes a significant chunk of money invested just to keep the business running.

And that is separate from platform commissions, servicing, oil changes, and other maintenance costs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many Ghanaians who see ride-hailing as an easy way to make money often overlook this part of the equation.

The income might look attractive on the surface, but the daily operational cost tells another story.

For Bolt drivers, fuel is not just an expense. It is the foundation of the job.

Without it, there are no trips, no ratings, and no earnings. But as this breakdown shows, staying on the road requires serious daily commitment and financial discipline.

Bolt driver shared massive Christmas period earnings

Ghanaian social media has been buzzing after a Bolt driver disclosed that he earned GH¢45,000 during the Christmas period, which he used to sponsor his brother’s trip to Japan.

The details were shared on X by a client who boarded the ride, explaining that the driver opened up about his achievement during their conversation.

The festive season brought an incredible opportunity for online drivers in Ghana.

Many observed how December pushes earnings higher, with drivers recording record-breaking cash-outs due to the extensive travels for celebrations. Below are some interesting reactions to the story.

A Ghanaian man shares a lesson about owning a car in the country while calling it a liability. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian man shares liabilities of a car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man shared a financial lesson, urging others to see car ownership as a liability rather than an asset.

He advised that without a stable income or cash flow, maintaining a vehicle can become a significant financial burden.

Many Ghanaians commented, with some in agreement, while others shared how they use their vehicle to earn money.

Source: YEN.com.gh