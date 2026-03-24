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Car Dealer, Adam Rida, Shares Cars That Look Expensive but Are Affordable
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Car Dealer, Adam Rida, Shares Cars That Look Expensive but Are Affordable

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Car dealer, Adam Rida, shared a list of cars that give off a rich and luxurious look without actually costing as much as many people think
  • He explained how these cars continue to turn heads on the road because of their design, presence and overall performance
  • His list sparked interest among car lovers, as many were in disbelief that such cars are still within reach on the used market

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In a time where appearance plays a big role in how cars are perceived, some vehicles manage to deliver a luxury feel without actually carrying a heavy price tag.

Cars, Adam Ride, Affordable cars, Car dealer, Ghana, Accra
Car dealer Adam Rida mentions cars that look expensive but are easy to afford. Image credit: Adam Rida, Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Moroccan car dealer and social media personality Adam Rida recently shared a list of cars he believes give off a premium image while still remaining relatively affordable.

According to him, these are the kind of cars that easily turn heads and leave people thinking they cost far more than they actually do.

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Kia Stinger topped the list

One of the cars he highlighted is the Kia Stinger. Introduced as a bold move by the Korean brand, the Stinger stands out with its sleek design, low stance and well-crafted interior. Many people often mistake it for a more expensive European model.

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Despite its appearance, the Stinger is available at a much lower price range. It also delivers solid performance, with powerful engine options and smooth handling that make it suitable for both daily use and long drives.

Another car he mentioned is the BMW i8. Known for its futuristic design and unique doors, the i8 still attracts attention years after its release.

It carries the look of a high-end sports car, often associated with luxury and exclusivity.

However, due to depreciation, the i8 has become more accessible than many would expect.

It combines both electric and petrol power, offering a blend of performance and efficiency while maintaining its standout appearance.

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The C6 Chevrolet Corvette was mentioned third

The final car on his list is the C6 Chevrolet Corvette. This model brings a strong sports car presence with its aggressive styling and powerful V8 engine. It is widely recognised for its performance and bold road presence.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Despite its reputation, the C6 Corvette remains relatively affordable on the market, making it an appealing option for those who want performance and style without overspending.

Adam Rida’s list highlights a simple idea. Some cars offer more than just transportation. They deliver image, presence and driving experience without necessarily requiring a luxury budget.

Cars, Ghana, Affordable cars, Kia, Hyundai, Vitz, Toyota
Car dealer highlights 6 cars within the GH¢50,000 budget in Ghana. Image credit: Getty Images & Freepik
Source: Getty Images

Carnova listed cars within GH¢50,000 or less

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok car influencer Carnova shared three 2010 car models she said can still be found in Ghana for GH¢50,000 or less.

She described the Kia Morning as a small, fuel-efficient car suitable for city driving and ride-hailing work.

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Carnova also mentioned the Hyundai Getz and Chevrolet Aveo, noting their quiet engine, easy maintenance and decent air conditioning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him on blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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