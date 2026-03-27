President John Dramani Mahama receives prestigious International Statesperson Award for global leadership

First African leader honoured, marking a historic milestone for both the World Affairs Council and Africa

Mahama emphasizes inspiration from African forebears in his commitment to global peace and development

President John Dramani Mahama has been honoured with the ‘International Statesperson Award’, the highest recognition for global leadership bestowed by the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia.

The award, which has been presented periodically since 1973, honours distinguished international figures and leaders whose work promotes peace, freedom, and leaves a lasting impact on world affairs.

World Affairs Council of Philadelphia honours President Mahama with ‘International Statesperson Award’ for Global Leadership. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

President John Dramani Mahama is the first African leader to receive this prestigious honour since its inception. This makes it a historic milestone for both the Council and Africa.

The World Affairs Council described the award as a tribute to exceptional global leadership, underscoring President Mahama’s enduring contributions to international diplomacy and governance.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday, March 27, 2026, the President and Chief Executive Officer of World Affairs, Lauren Swartz, indicated that President Mahama has lived by the examples the award scheme seeks to honour throughout his distinguished career.

The qualities, he said, include Mahama’s steadfast democratic leadership, strengthening intentional partnerships, championing peaceful transitions, fostering economic and regional prosperity, and global advocacy for Africa.

President Mahama, in his address, stated that his motivation for global peace and development has been fueled by the foundations of Africa’s forebears, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, and Kenneth Kaunda, among other leaders.

Source: YEN.com.gh