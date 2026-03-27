The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has given some details on the robbery of the Black Stars camp in Vienna, Austria.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Confirming the theft, Adams said preliminary reports indicate that the CCTV cameras at the hotel where the team was staying were not operational.

The minister for sports, Kofi Adams, gives update on the robbery of the Black Stars camp in Vienna. Credit: Iddie Kofi Adams MP/Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

He said that the issue with the cameras was under police review after police took up the case.

“They are working to carry out the investigation. The initial report we have is that the CCTV was not functioning, and the police are checking when it stopped working and who was responsible for the hotel’s surveillance system at that time.”

Police in Vienna, Austria, have opened an investigation following a robbery targeting Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of their international friendly scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026.

The robbers reportedly stole $2,250 in cash along with two Rolex watches belonging to players of the national team.

The development came ahead of Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendlies. Ghana plays Austria later on March 27.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is eyeing a win against Austria on March 27, 2026, at the Ernst Happel Stadium. Photo by Toru Hanai.

Source: Getty Images

It will be only the second meeting between the two nations. Their first encounter in 2007 ended in a draw, with Sulley Muntari scoring late to rescue a point for the Black Stars.

Head coach Otto Addo was upbeat about his team’s chances and urged full focus on the immediate task.

Source: YEN.com.gh