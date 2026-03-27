Sammy Gyamfi, the Ghana Gold Board boss , reflected on the trust President John Mahama placed in him

, Gyamfi also called the president a father figure and visionary leader in a recent interview

The appointee also stressed the importance of Gold in the President's economic reset strategy for Ghana

Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi has spoken of the high trust he feels President John Mahama has placed in him.

Gyamfi said the Gold Board responsibility placed on him was initially surprising because of his communications role with the National Democratic Congress.

Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi praises President John Mahama's vision. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

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Speaking on Joy News’PM Express, he said his appointment was a reflection of the president’s belief in his potential.

Gyamfi also hailed the president as a father figure who has been pivotal to him.

"He’s not just our President, but somebody that I’ve enjoyed the father-son relationship with for some time now, and he’s a great visionary.”

“So what he may see in you, you may not even have seen in yourself. Maybe many never expected that, upon winning power, I would find myself where I am."

“But the president, I think, saw something in me that many had not noticed at the time, and he decided to give me this opportunity."

Gyamfi also acknowledged the role of Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, describing him as a close ally in executing the President’s agenda.

He stressed that gold remains central to the President’s broader economic reset strategy.

What is the Ghana Gold Board?

The Ghana Gold Board is one of the top priorities of the Mahama administration.

It is aimed at economic revitalisation and would, among other things, be responsible for the sustainable management and marketing of the country's gold resources.

It would also include formalising the small-scale gold mining sector and providing mining support services for the industry.

The Ghana Gold Board has been clamping down on the smuggling of gold and has coordinated multiple arrests.

In April, the government restructured Ghana’s gold trading framework following the passage of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

The Ghana Gold Board is headed by Sammy Gyamfi Credit: Ghana Gold Board

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The law revoked all licences previously issued by the Precious Minerals Marketing Company and the sector minister, except for those granted to large-scale mining companies.

Foreigners are no longer allowed to partake in the local gold value chain, and foreign nationals may still apply to purchase gold directly from the board.

The Ghana Gold Board generated over $8 billion in foreign exchange in 2025 as gold prices surged.

Group raises alarm around Goldbod operations

YEN.com.gh also reported that a group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Ghana had petitioned state bodies to probe the alleged unlawful involvement of an unlicensed entity in the operations of the Ghana Gold Board.

The group filed a petition over the supposed activities of a man named Roger Frimpong Kwakye to the Office of the Attorney-General, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

Source: YEN.com.gh