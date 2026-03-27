Outspoken US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, has accused the NPP activist Joseph Osei Oppong of being behind the recent vandalised Kumasi artwork

The media personality said the activist had threatened to deface the painting of President Mahama if it was not replaced with that of John Agyekum Kuffour

Kevin Taylor's wild allegations came after the personal assistant to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hussein Ibrahim, pointed fingers at the opposition party, NPP

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US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, has courted attention online as he accused a self-acclaimed NPP activist, Joseph Osei Oppong, of being behind the vandalised Kumasi artwork.

Kevin Taylor weighs in on the vandalised artwork by the Kumasi Senior High School students. Image credit: With All Due Respect-Loud Silence TV

Source: Getty Images

On March 22, 2026, videos went viral showing some Kumasi Senior High School students painting an artwork on the Asokwa Interchange artworks as part of the ongoing street arts festival.

A few days afterwards, reports emerged that some unknown individual had allegedly destroyed a part of the painting.

According to a post by Hussein Ibrahim, personal assistant to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the artworks were destroyed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Hussein Ibrahim insinuated that some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) may be behind the vandalism of the artworks.

"The images above show parts of the artwork that were vandalised yesterday after we left the site under the interchange. While some individuals, particularly certain NPP-affiliated voices, have openly spoken against this Street Art Festival and even threatened to destroy it," he wrote on Facebook.

He further warned that any person caught destroying the artworks on the Asokwa Interchange would be severely dealt with in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

"We want to make it clear that this artwork belongs to the people of Ashanti. Any person caught vandalising it will be reported and handed over to the police. Let us all protect our heritage," he warned.

"These are the same people who previously threatened to import chicken diseases to destroy the ‘Nkokɔtinkiti’ project. Let us not underestimate such threats. We will not tolerate any attempt to undermine initiatives that promote Asanteman," he added.

Kevin Taylor accuses activist Joseph Osei Oppong

Reacting to the destruction of the artwork, Kevin Taylor has taken to his show “With All Due Respect” on Loud Silence TV to accuse Joseph Osei Oppong of allegedly being behind the unacceptable act.

According to him, the latter had earlier threatened to do the act, claiming he might be a suspect.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor is below:

Joseph Oppong threatens to deface artwork

Following the viral video of the students doing the painting, Joseph Osei Oppong took to his Facebook page to emphatically declare that he would organise some youths to destroy the artwork if the image of Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, is not replaced with that of former President John Agyekum Kuffour.

“I will personally organise some youths in Kumasi to deface the picture of John Dramani Mahama on the Asokwa Interchange if the picture is not replaced with that of the former prez. John Agyekum Kuffour,” he said.

“Somebody should tell the minister that if he wants the AshantiFest to succeed as a public programme and not political, he should do the needful,” he added.

The Facebook post of Joseph Osei Oppong is below:

Kevin Taylor's response to the defaced artwork has triggered massive reactions on social media.

Reactions to Kevin Taylor's allegations against Joseph

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Kevin Taylor's accusations against Joseph Osei Oppong

Lord wrote:

“You see, the reason why, when different politicians come to power, they don’t want to continue the project of the outgoing administrations, because there are people who will tell them they didn’t do anything.”

Macus wrote:

“Once we have freedom of speech in our country, he can address any issue that does not mean he is behind it.”

Samuel Antwi wrote:

“Kelvin is right. No discrimination. NPP or NDC, we are all Ghanaians.”

Evansco wrote:

“This is why Ghana is not moving forward. If the president's picture is there, and so what? I am not NDC or NPP, but what will make the nation look good and neat is what I am looking for. Let's support the beauty coming to the nation.”

The artwork by some Kumasi Senior High School students defaced by some unknown individuals. Image credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: Facebook

Appiah donates to students at art festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had donated GH₵1,000 to students of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School for painting President John Mahama’s mural.

The donation was part of his support for students showcasing Asante culture during the 2026 AshantiFest street arts festival.

Netizens praised Appiah for recognising and encouraging the talent of the young artists.

Source: YEN.com.gh