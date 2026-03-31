Accra, Ghana – March 18, 2026

Accra Brewery PLC(ABPLC) successfully commemorated World Recycling Day and World Water Day through its “Cheers to Nature” initiative, a purpose-driven activation focused on promoting recycling, protecting water resources, and encouraging sustainable practices.

Accra Brewery plc marks World recycling day and World Water Day with “Cheers to nature” initiative

Source: UGC

Recognising the strong link between waste management and water stewardship, ABPLC combined both global observances into a single impactful event held on March 18, 2026. The initiative highlighted a simple but critical message: protecting oceans and water resources begins with reducing waste.

As part of the build-up to the event, ABPLC engaged key sustainability partners on March 17, 2026, with visits to Plastic Punch, Accra Art District, and Alpha Costume. These visits provided deeper insight into recycling processes, creative reuse, and the role of local partners in advancing circular economy practices.

The main event featured a beach clean-up exercise at Mighty Beach, where volunteers worked collectively to remove plastic and other waste from the shoreline, helping to prevent marine pollution and protect water ecosystems.

Accra Brewery plc marks World recycling day and World Water Day with “Cheers to nature” initiative

Source: UGC

Following the clean-up, participants engaged in a series of interactive and educational activities designed to reinforce sustainability messages in a practical and engaging way. These included games such as Ludo, Oware, and UNO, alongside hands-on sessions like pottery, candle making, and painting, all aimed at promoting creativity, reuse, and environmental awareness.

Accra Brewery plc marks World recycling day and World Water Day with “Cheers to nature” initiative

Source: UGC

ABPLC’s sustainability efforts continue to deliver measurable impact. Since 2017, the company has reduced Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions per hectoliter of production in Ghana by over 17%, demonstrating progress in climate action. In addition, over 80% of its products in Ghana are now in returnable packaging or made from a majority recycled content, supporting circular packaging goals. Water stewardship remains a key priority, with a 5.95% improvement in water use efficiency recorded in 2025, reinforcing continuous progress in responsible water management.

Speaking on the initiative, Solomon Ayiah, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, stated:

“Water is the number one ingredient in beer. While we brew great beer today, we are equally committed to protecting water for generations to come. Through initiatives like ‘Cheers to Nature’, we are not only raising awareness but also taking meaningful action to reduce waste and protect our environment.”

The “Cheers to Nature” initiative reflects ABPLC’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and environmental stewardship, ensuring that its operations and actions contribute positively to both people and the planet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh