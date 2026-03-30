Kumasi Technical University showcased a new self-charging electric vehicle designed by innovative students

Powered by regenerative braking, the car developed by Bachelor of Technology students recharges while you drive

Unveiled during the 70th-anniversary celebrations, the car is considered a leap towards sustainable transport for Ghana and beyond

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Kumasi Technical University has unveiled an electric vehicle fitted with regenerative braking technology.

This means the vehicle will be able to charge itself.

Kumasi Technical University unveils an electric vehicle fitted with regenerative braking technology. Credit: Kumasi Technical University

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the five-seater vehicle, named 'Nimde3 Hyiren REV', was developed within six months by three final-year students.

The car, shared on Facebook, was part of their Bachelor of Technology (BTec) in Automotive Engineering programme.

The project was supervised by the Head of the Automotive and Agricultural Mechanisation Department, Professor Prince Owusu-Ansah, with support from industry players.

The key feature of the vehicle is its regenerative braking system, which allows the battery to recharge automatically while in motion, especially when the driver slows down or applies the brakes.

This innovation contrasts with conventional electric vehicles, which require stationary charging at designated points when their batteries run low.

This initiative, according to the university, responds to the global shift towards sustainable mobility while adapting such technologies to Ghana’s transport and energy needs.

The vehicle, which can reach up to 150 kilometres per hour, was unveiled during a durbar to climax the University’s 70th-anniversary celebrations on March 28.

Source: YEN.com.gh