Kumasi Technical University Students Manufacture Electric Vehicle With Special Self-Charging Feature
- Kumasi Technical University showcased a new self-charging electric vehicle designed by innovative students
- Powered by regenerative braking, the car developed by Bachelor of Technology students recharges while you drive
- Unveiled during the 70th-anniversary celebrations, the car is considered a leap towards sustainable transport for Ghana and beyond
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Kumasi Technical University has unveiled an electric vehicle fitted with regenerative braking technology.
This means the vehicle will be able to charge itself.
3News reported that the five-seater vehicle, named 'Nimde3 Hyiren REV', was developed within six months by three final-year students.
The car, shared on Facebook, was part of their Bachelor of Technology (BTec) in Automotive Engineering programme.
The project was supervised by the Head of the Automotive and Agricultural Mechanisation Department, Professor Prince Owusu-Ansah, with support from industry players.
The key feature of the vehicle is its regenerative braking system, which allows the battery to recharge automatically while in motion, especially when the driver slows down or applies the brakes.
This innovation contrasts with conventional electric vehicles, which require stationary charging at designated points when their batteries run low.
This initiative, according to the university, responds to the global shift towards sustainable mobility while adapting such technologies to Ghana’s transport and energy needs.
The vehicle, which can reach up to 150 kilometres per hour, was unveiled during a durbar to climax the University’s 70th-anniversary celebrations on March 28.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.