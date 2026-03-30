Fuel prices in Ghana are set to rise, with diesel expected at a minimum of GH¢17.10 per litre and petrol at GH¢13.30 per litre for the first April pricing window

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will also increase to at least GH¢10.71 per kilogram within the same period

The new price floors reflect shifts in the international oil market amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

Fuel price hikes are expected in the coming days following the new price floor set by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

According to a report by Citi News, diesel will be sold at a minimum of GH¢17.10 per litre, while petrol is expected to sell at a minimum of GH¢13.30 per litre for the first pricing window of April 1, 2026.

Diesel to sell above Gh¢17, petrol at Gh¢13 from April 1, 2026, following the new floor price by the NPA, led by Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe. Photo credit: UGC.

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The report further indicated that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will also sell at a minimum of GH¢10.71 per kilogram during the same period.

The revised price benchmarks, according to the report, reflect movements in the international oil market following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

"The new price floor represents a sharp increase from the second pricing window of March (March 16–31), when petrol, diesel and LPG were set at GH¢11.57, GH¢14.35 and GH¢10.67 respectively," portions of the report read.

"Under the revised petroleum pricing guidelines, the price floor constitutes the minimum threshold at which Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are permitted to retail petroleum products," it added.

NPA increases fuel price floor

It will recalled that, YEN.com.gh earlier reported NPA has reportedly adjusted the fuel price floors for petroleum products for the second pricing window for March 2026.

Taking effect on Monday, March 16, 2026, the fuel price increases signal higher pump prices across the country.

The adjusted minimum ex-pump prices show a significant rise for petrol, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) compared to the first pricing window of the month.

This means that petrol's price floor has increased to GHȼ11.57 per litre from GHȼ10.46 per litre recorded between March 1 and 15.

Diesel's floor price has equally moved up to GHȼ14.35 per litre from GHȼ11.42 per litre, with LPG rising to GHȼ10.67 per kilogramme from the earlier GHȼ9.38 per kilogramme.

The NPA's price adjustments represent increases of GHȼ1.11 for petrol, GHȼ2.93 for diesel, and GHȼ1.29 for LPG within the same month.

"The changes suggest mounting pressure on fuel prices and could translate into higher pump prices in the second pricing window of March. The price floors set by the NPA represent the minimum allowable selling price under Ghana’s petroleum pricing guidelines," the report indicated.

The adjustment does not constitute the final pump prices paid by consumers of petroleum products because several cost components are not included in the floor price calculations.

Some of the components excluded from the minimum price are premiums charged by international oil trading companies, operating margins for bulk import, distribution, and export companies, as well as the margins set by individual oil marketing companies and dealers.

The development comes at a time when analysts are projecting increases in fuel prices for the second pricing window of March.

This is largely driven by evolving geopolitical tensions in the Middle East which have pushed global crude oil prices higher.

Smoke rises from a building following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Credit: (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

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Iran targets commercial ships and Dubai Airport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Iran had targeted commercial ships and Dubai Airport, escalating regional tensions amid global energy concerns.

Iran threatens financial institutions in the Middle East, endangering Dubai's economic stability as attacks escalated.

Airstrikes continue in Tehran and Lebanon as the UN discusses measures against Iran's aggression towards Arab nations.

Source: YEN.com.gh