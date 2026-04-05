Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, said some buses have arrived to help address the public transport challenges

In a Facebook post, Felix Kwakye Ofosu indicated that two batches of 100 buses each would also arrive in the country at different times in the year

Ghanaians on social media who saw his post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts, with many calling for better maintenance of the buses

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, has announced the arrival of 100 new 29-seater buses in the country as part of the government's effort to reduce the stress involved in public transportation.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu announces the arrival of 100 buses meant to enhance public transport in the country. Photo credit: Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 5, 2026, Felix Kwakye Ofosu indicated that the buses are part of a total of 300 procured by the government to enhance the meantime, and reduce pressure on commuters.

He stated that two batches of 100 buses each would arrive at different times in the year to add up to the initial one which has been received.

"In the meantime, 100 29-seater buses have arrived in the country to ease recent road transport challenges. They form part of 300 procured for the purpose. Another batch of 100 will arrive in August, with the last batch of 100 arriving in November," he stated.

The development follows recent vehicle shortages in parts of the country, which left commuters stranded at transport terminals and bus stops.

The government has previously indicated that it was working to address the public transport challenge. The Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, earlier said that measures had been put in place to address the disruptions affecting daily commuters.

The new buses are expected to provide immediate relief, while additional batches scheduled for August and November are aimed at further strengthening public transport capacity nationwide.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens comment on arrival of new buses

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post made by Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Facebook. Read them below:

Kwame-Kumah Courage said:

"Brilliant. Let's make maintenance a priority. Reduce the financial leakages from the revenue generated. Good work, corporate ethics and culture among workers. From the top to the least. Have a sustainability plan to ensure the system refinance its self."

Quojo Da-Ras wrote:

"Lease it out to a private consortium, not a private individual. With that, the Government can make some money on it, repairs would not be its headache, and it would be better managed! My humble suggestion."

Sir-Obama Pokuase said:

"This is not the solution. Railway is the best way."

Se Lorm responded:

"Where the railways go pass? Them damage all the old ones."

Regina A Allotey wrote:

"But we still need passenger trains, we can use that for the main time, that's what will ease traffic 🙏🤞."

Kwao Akon said:

"How about investing more in the railway sector?? I think the rail has to touch all regions."

Alhassan Abudu wrote:

"The resetting should be seen in these buses and not just like the other buses."

Richie Kofi Amoah said:

"Can’t we start to manufacture these cars ourselves to fit the conditions of our bad roads. We are always happy and proud to create jobs for other countries, while Ghanaians with skills are jobless. It’s time we stop exporting jobs."

Source: YEN.com.gh