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Chlorine Gas Leak Recorded at Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant, NADMO Issues Worrying Alert
Ghana

Chlorine Gas Leak Recorded at Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant, NADMO Issues Worrying Alert

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
  • The Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant suffered a chlorine gas leak, sparking a swift emergency response
  • Residents have been told to avoid low-lying areas and stay indoors to dodge chlorine gas poisoning
  • Medical teams are on hand to tackle any chlorine-related emergencies - safety first, laughter later

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The National Disaster Management Organisation in the Central Region has confirmed a chlorine gas leakage at the Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant.

This has prompted an emergency response and safety advisory for residents in surrounding communities.

Chlorine Gas Leak Recorded at Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant, NADMO Issues Worrying Alert
The Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant is dealing with a Chlorine leak. Credit: Ghana Water Ltd/NADMO Central
Source: Facebook

The organisation, in a statement on Facebook, said technical teams were working to contain the leak at the plant.

The response effort roped in the Ghana Water Company Limited, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Health Service, and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

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Residents in Baifikrom, Mankessim, Enyanmaim, and nearby areas have been urged to strictly adhere to safety directives to minimise exposure to the gas.

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The Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant underwent a 25.8 million euro expansion in 2007.

The expansion was funded by the Dutch government and included the construction of a new 2.5 million gallons treatment plant, the laying of 32.5 transmission mains, 55 distribution pipes, the provision of 100 standpipes and a 750,000 gallon capacity reservoir.

How to say safe from chlorine gas

Chlorine gas is heavier than air and tends to remain close to the ground.

Residents who sense a bleach-like odour have been advised to move immediately to higher ground or relocate in an upwind direction, towards the source of the wind rather than away from it.

Residents have also been cautioned against seeking shelter in low-lying areas such as basements or trenches, where the gas is more likely to accumulate.

Exposure to chlorine gas may cause symptoms including eye irritation, blurred vision, skin redness, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Galamsey threat to water supply in Central Region

The Central Region has already been struggling with water supply because of the poisoning of source rivers from illegal gold mining.

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For example, in September 2025, there was a water shortage because Ghana Water Limited shut down its Kwanyako Headworks plant.

The intake pumps at both treatment plants at the headworks had broken down due to heavy silt accumulation.

Water Shortage, Central Region, Ghana Water Company, Kwanyako Plant, Galamsey, Pollution
The Central Region suffers from pollution of source rivers for water treatment plants. Source: Ghana Water Limited
Source: Facebook

Officials linked the challenge to heavy silting of the Ayensu River as a result of illegal mining activities upstream, in the Eastern Region.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region dealt with a water shortage in March because of the shutdown of the Bonsa Headworks.

The Bonsa Headworks supplies the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality in the Western Region with 75% of its potable water needs.

Ghana Water wants water bodies to be security zones

YEN.com.gh reported that the main water distributor in the past urged the government to declare water bodies as security zones.

Dr Clifford Braimah, the company's Managing Director in 2024, said the water bodies would be better protected if the Water Resources Commission were under the Defence Ministry.

He explained that destroying the country’s water bodies is a national security issue and must be treated urgently.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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