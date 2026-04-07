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Ghanaian Auto Expert Shares 5 Warning Signs That Could Make Your Car Catch Fire
Ghana

Ghanaian Auto Expert Shares 5 Warning Signs That Could Make Your Car Catch Fire

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Ghanaian auto expert Carvary Autos has cautioned drivers to pay attention to warning signs that could lead to car fires, especially as Ghana experiences intense heat
  • He listed fuel leaks, electrical faults, engine overheating, oil leaks and poor maintenance as the five major causes of car fires that drivers should never ignore
  • Carvary Autos also warned that unusual fuel smells or a burning scent from a vehicle could be early danger signs that need urgent attention before a trip turns disastrous

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A growing number of vehicle fire incidents across Ghana has raised concern among drivers, especially during long trips under the current intense heat.

Cars, Ghana, Accra, Honda Civic, Carvary Autos, Ghanaian
Ghanaian auto expert highlights 5 signs that could lead to car fire. Image credit: Freepik, Bargain Cars Ghana, Mr News
Source: UGC

While many of these cases appear sudden, Ghanaian auto expert Carvary Autos believes most car fires come with clear warning signs that drivers often ignore.

According to him, cars rarely burst into flames without prior issues. Instead, they develop faults that, if left unchecked, can escalate into dangerous situations.

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Carvary Autos listed 5 car fire signs

He outlined five major causes every driver should pay attention to.

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The first and most common is fuel leakage. Petrol is highly flammable, and even a small leak within the engine or fuel system can become a disaster if it comes into contact with a spark.

Drivers are advised to take any fuel smell seriously, as it could signal a hidden leak.

Electrical faults are another major risk. Poor wiring, especially from unprofessional installations of lights or sound systems, can lead to short circuits.

These faults may not be obvious at first, but over time, they can generate heat and ignite nearby components.

Engine overheating is also a key warning sign that should never be ignored.

Driving a car with a rising temperature gauge puts immense pressure on engine components. In extreme cases, the heat can trigger a fire, particularly if other issues like oil or fuel leaks are present.

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Oil leaks, though often overlooked, are equally dangerous.

When engine oil drips onto hot surfaces such as the exhaust, it can easily ignite. What may seem like a minor issue can quickly turn into a life-threatening situation if not addressed early.

Carvary Autos stressed poor maintenance

Lastly, poor maintenance remains a major contributing factor.

Neglecting small faults, skipping routine servicing, or delaying repairs can allow minor issues to grow into serious hazards.

Carvary Autos stressed that drivers should be alert to unusual signs such as the smell of fuel or something burning. These are often early warnings that something is wrong.

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As temperatures rise and more cars hit the road daily, staying proactive about vehicle maintenance could make the difference between a safe journey and a devastating incident.

Cars, Fuel, Petrol, Mechanic, Accra, Kumasi
Car mechanic shares what may be causing your fuel to finish too fast. Image credit: Promechanic, Getty Images
Source: TikTok

Promechanic explained the fuel consumption reasons

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an auto mechanic, Promechanic, explained that a bad or dirty oxygen sensor can quietly make a car burn more fuel than necessary without many drivers noticing it early.

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He also warned that old coolant can affect engine temperature, force the engine to work harder, and eventually lead to higher fuel consumption.

The TikTok mechanic added that worn spark plugs, low tyre pressure, and poor suspension condition can all contribute to fuel wastage on the road.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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