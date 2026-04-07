Ghanaian car dealer Engine Indigene listed some used cars he believes buyers should avoid in Ghana because of their common faults

He said some of the cars may look attractive and affordable at first, but can quickly become stressful to maintain

His comments have sparked reactions online, as many Ghanaians continue to rely heavily on used vehicles

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Ghanaian car dealer and auto content creator Engine Indigene has stirred conversations online after sharing what he described as the top used cars people should avoid buying in Ghana.

Car dealer sparks reactions after naming used cars to avoid in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video making rounds on social media, the car dealer used humour and hard truths to explain why some vehicles that look flashy and attractive can quickly turn into a financial burden once they hit Ghanaian roads.

Engine Indigene lists faulty used cars

According to him, one of the biggest traps for buyers is the 2006 to 2012 BMW 3 Series.

He said the car may look “clean and sleek” with its famous angel eye headlights, but behind the beauty lies a machine known for transmission faults, electrical problems and overheating issues.

Engine Indigene warned that many roadside mechanics in Ghana may struggle to properly diagnose or fix such faults, making ownership stressful for people without a trusted mechanic or stable income.

Another car he strongly cautioned against is the 2005 to 2010 Range Rover Sport, and he jokingly added that it could apply to “almost every Range Rover ever.”

According to him, while the SUV is built to impress and flex, it often comes with suspension issues, timing chain faults, electrical problems and very high fuel consumption.

He claimed many such vehicles are sold and shipped to Ghana after their previous owners abroad become tired of fixing them.

He added that even basic repairs on some of them can cost heavily.

The third car he mentioned was the 2010 to 2015 Chevrolet Cruze.

He described it as a common, cheap option many buyers go for because of its compact design and affordable price, but said it is also one of the cars that can leave owners frustrated.

Watch the YouTube video below:

According to him, the Chevrolet Cruze is often linked to transmission issues, while spare parts are not always easy to find locally.

He also noted that some of the cars arrive from US auctions, which may mean they have already suffered serious damage before landing in Ghana.

His comments have since sparked reactions online, with many drivers and car lovers sharing similar experiences about owning some of these vehicles in Ghana.

Carvary Autos outlines five durable used cars for Ghanaians on a GH₵100,000 budget. Image credit: Getty Images, Carvary Autos.

Source: Getty Images

Auto expert lists 5 reliable cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Carvary Autos highlighted five reliable cars that can be purchased within a ₵100,000 budget, focusing on durability and practicality on Ghanaian roads.

Two models were ranked among the top choices due to their strong engines, low maintenance costs, easy access to spare parts, and consistent resale value.

Buyers were advised to prioritise well-maintained cars and have a mechanic inspect for hidden faults such as accident damage or transmission issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh