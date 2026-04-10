Samuel Nartey George has reaffirmed his strong support for the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana

He said the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is still at the parliamentary stage and has not yet been presented to President John Mahama for assent

Sam George also expressed confidence that the President will sign the bill once it is passed by Parliament

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Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has reiterated his commitment to the criminalisation of homosexuality and LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

The conversations about the LGBTQ+ bill have been raging in Ghana after President John Mahama recently suggested that it was a priority for his government.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, speaks on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Photo credit: Samuel Nartey George/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Following President Mahama's comment, many people have mounted pressure on Sam George, who is also the MP for Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, to share his views on the issue.

Some even suggested that he has gone silent on the LGBTQ+ discussion because his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is now in the helm of affairs.

However, speaking to The 1957 News on the sidelines of a press conference on Friday, April 10, 2026, Sam George, who was very vocal on LGBTQ+ issues during the era of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, said his position on homosexuality remains the same.

He explained that he had been quiet for some time due to what he described as misinformation surrounding his position, but stressed that his actions have always aligned with his stated intentions.

According to him, President John Mahama, after meeting the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in January 2025, indicated support for the introduction of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as a government bill.

Sam George further noted that after his appointment as Minister and during his vetting, he reiterated his intention to reintroduce the bill as a private member’s bill, which he later did in Parliament with the support of other MPs.

He consequently dismissed claims that he had reneged on his promise to pressure President Mahama to sign the bill.

“I hear people say you promised President Mahama will know no peace if he doesn't sign the bill. Yes, if President Mahama gets the bill and chooses not to sign it, we will agitate like we did in the past because as far as I'm concerned, Ghanaian family values are not political. Those who want to do politics with it, it is unfortunate, but as we speak today, there is no bill before President Mahama to sign. So, what am I agitating or asking President Mahama to sign?” he questioned.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Sam says anti-LGBTQ+ bill still in Parliament

Sam George argued that the process is still at the parliamentary stage and no bill is currently before the President for assent.

He added that agitation would only become necessary once the bill is passed and sent to the President, referencing a similar process under former President Akufo-Addo.

“When the bill was passed by Parliament and sent to President Akufo-Addo, and he decided not to accept the bill, that is when I took President Akufo-Addo on and said he should sign the bill. When the case went to court, I didn't take President Akufo-Addo on, I took Chief Justice Torkornoo on, and led the first demonstration against a Chief Justice in this country. That LGBTQ+ demonstration was not against Akufo-Addo,” he stated.

“So, today, if there is any agitation to be had, it is for Parliament to expedite the process and take the bill and pass it. But so long as the bill has not been passed, there is nothing that is sitting for President Mahama to sign,” he added.

The Ningo-Prampram MP expressed confidence in President Mahama to assent to the bill once Parliament passes it.

“I am confident, and I remain reassured in the words of President Mahama that when Parliament passes the bill, which we are working on, we will put it before him and he will sign it,” he opined.

“For those who say Sam George has changed his position, I introduced that bill as an MP when I wasn't a minister. If being a minister was supposed to silence me, I would not have been the lead sponsor of the bill again in Parliament. I have re-sponsored the bill," he vowed.

"I will not trade my position on the innocence of Ghanaian children, my children and our Ghanaian family values for any political position. My views on LGBTQ+ remain the same. It's a serious aberration of the mind and I will fight it with everything that we hold dear. Those who want to politicise this, sorry, we won't take the bait,” he added.

Rev Lawrence Tetteh advises politicians against politicising LGBTQ issues. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Lawrence Tetteh speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ debates

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Lawrence Tetteh had urged politicians to avoid politicising the anti-LGBTQ+ debate, warning that it could create division and harm relationships.

He called for greater sensitivity, noting that religious leaders, traditional authorities, and cultural institutions largely oppose homosexuality.

The man of God also prayed for President John Mahama, expressing support for his leadership amid ongoing public debate over the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh