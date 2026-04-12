The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has assured Ghanaians that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill will be passed

Speaker Bagbin blamed former President Nana Akufo-Addo for the delay in the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The bill, sponsored by some members of Parliament, sought to regulate issues relating to sexual orientation and family values

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has assured Ghanaians that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, often referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, will be passed by the current Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament said this at the Kasoa Traditional Leaders and Stakeholders Forum. The event brought together community leaders, residents and government officials to deliberate on development issues in the municipality.

President John Mahama backs possible anti-LGBTQ legislation in Ghana, giving assurances that he will sign it into law. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the gathering, Speaker Alban Bagbin attributed the delay in the bill's passage into law to former President Nana Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to it after it was approved by the previous Parliament.

He further stated that the bill, which received intense national debate, was largely driven by public input and reflects the values and concerns expressed by many Ghanaians and traditional authorities.

The Speaker emphasised that Parliament is committed to ensuring that the legislation reflects the will of the people. He stated that the current composition of the House places it in a stronger position to carry the bill through.

"Be sure, I am there, the law will be passed…when the former president declined to assent to it. When that Parliament ended, it ended with that bill in the hands of the former Parliament."

"You agree with me that this parliament is not the same as the last parliament. It is very different, 137- 137 and also 20 women NPP, 20 women NDC. This Parliament is 189 as against 87," he added.

Bagbin assured that the bill will be passed when Parliament reconvenes, evidence that there is a renewed momentum behind one of the most debated pieces of legislation in recent years.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill sought to regulate issues relating to sexual orientation and family values, and has generated widespread public discourse, drawing both strong support and criticism from various sections of society.

Bagbin directs Parliament to schedule Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Speaker Bagbin's comment is coming after he directed the Business Committee to schedule the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025, popularly known as the anti-LGBT bill, for consideration.

The bill, sponsored by some members of Parliament, sought to criminalise LGBTQ activities in Ghana.

Speaker Bagbin's directive followed a Financial Impact Analysis report, which showed that the bill does not impose any financial burden on the consolidated fund.

Rev Lawrence Tetteh advises politicians against politicising LGBTQ issues. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Lawrence Tetteh speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ debates

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Lawrence Tetteh had urged politicians to avoid politicising the anti-LGBTQ+ debate, warning that it could create division and harm relationships.

He called for greater sensitivity, noting that religious leaders, traditional authorities, and cultural institutions largely oppose homosexuality.

The man of God also prayed for President John Mahama, expressing support for his leadership amid ongoing public debate over the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh