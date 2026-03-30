The Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem has said Rans Logistics, a company cited in the Auditor-General’s special report for multiple infractions, has refunded GH¢19.1 million to the state.

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Rans Logistics was flagged for overpayments related to grain transportation and the disappearance of thousands of tonnes of rice and maize.

A special audit report on GH¢68.7 billion in government arrears and payables revealed some of these infractions.

Speaking before the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on March 30, Nyarko said the repayment demonstrates the impact of the audit in protecting public resources.

He added that the audit also revealed the company was paid for over 7,000 metric tonnes of rice that were unaccounted for.

“We are expecting the value of these 7,000 metric tonnes of rice to be reimbursed as well. The Attorney General is working with his team to recommend the right course of action for all identified infractions."

Source: YEN.com.gh