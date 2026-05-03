Ghana's Foreign Minister affirmed diplomatic ties despite differing votes on the UN slavery reparations resolution

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also commended some countries for indicating that their governments will soon return artefacts currently in their possession

Ghanaians on social media who saw the Foreign Affairs Minister's post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, assured countries that voted against or abstained from the United Nations resolution on slavery reparations that Ghana bears no grudge against them.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says they bear no grudge against the countries that opposed reparations. Photo credit: @okudzetoablakwa

Source: Facebook

The Minister insisted that Ghana is committed to maintaining cordial diplomatic relations.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 3, 2026, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he held a briefing with members of the diplomatic corps in Ghana following the historic adoption of the resolution at the UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said the meeting was to express President John Mahama and the people of Ghana's appreciation for the overwhelming international support that secured the passage of the resolution declaring transatlantic enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity.

"I held a briefing of the diplomatic corps in Ghana. The objective was to express the appreciation of President John Mahama and all Ghanaians, including my humble self, for their country’s support during the historic UN adoption of the resolution declaring transatlantic enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity."

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that even though a few countries voted against or abstained, Ghana does not intend to let its decision undermine existing diplomatic ties.

He further extended an invitation on behalf of President Mahama for all nations to join what he described as an expanding global coalition for reparatory justice as efforts intensify to address the enduring consequences of enslavement.

Ghana wins vote for UN resolution on slave trade

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Ghana secured majority support for its resolution to declare the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity, with 123 nations voting in favour.

According to the results, three nations voted against the historic resolution while 52 abstained.

The resolution, which called on the UN to formally recognise the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade as the gravest crime ever committed against humanity, was adopted despite opposition from the United States, Argentina and Israel, while 52 countries abstained.

Ablakwa also commended the Netherlands and Germany for indicating that their governments will soon return artefacts currently in their possession.

Source: YEN.com.gh