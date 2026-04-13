NPP has denounced the arrest of one of its communication officers as an attack on democratic freedoms

The party claims state security is intimidating dissenting voices under Mahama's administration

Supporters protested the detention of the executive, raising concerns over free speech and civil liberties

The New Patriotic Party has condemned the arrest of its Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, aka Baba Amando.

The party described the move as a threat to democratic freedoms.

NPP Executive in Bono Region Arrested, Supporters Cry Foul: “Freedom of Speech Under Attack”

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the party said Yakubu honoured a police invitation at the Bono Regional Police Headquarters, only to be informed that officers there had no knowledge of the invitation.

According to the NPP, Adom News reported that further checks with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra indicated that he was transferred to Accra.

The party expressed concern over what it described as the increasing use of state security agencies to intimidate dissenting voices under the current administration.

"The NPP views this development as yet another example of the growing use of state security apparatus to intimidate and silence dissenting voices under the administration of President John Mahama. The Party is particularly concerned that this action raises serious questions about the state of free speech and civil liberties in the country."

Some supporters gathered at the police station to protest the detention, according to a video shared on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh