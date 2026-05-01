The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that some areas in the Greater Accra Region on May 1, 2026, would experience power outages

The company, in a statement, said the power outage was a result of a faulty transformer in the affected areas

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the statement by the ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power cut on May 1, 2026, affecting parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The company, in a statement on its Facebook page on May 1, 2026, said that areas to be affected include Gbawe Lafa, Nsakina Dromona, and Nsakina Policeman Junction.

The ECG releases a list of areas in the Western Region which will experience power cuts on April 30, 2026. Photo credit: Pablo Jeffs Munizaga, VERA ACQUAH, Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the ECG, the power cuts in these areas are a result of a faulty transformer.

It assured affected persons that engineers were working around the clock to ensure electricity would be restored to these areas.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana, Accra West Region, wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the outage being experienced is as a result of a fault on the transformer that serves your community. Affected areas: Gbawe Lafa, Nsakina Dromona, Nsakina Policeman Junction, and surrounding areas. ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore supply. ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to affected customers,” the statement read.

Below is the Facebook post:

Accra West to experience 24-hour rolling dumsor

Meanwhile, ECG had earlier disclosed a two-day load management schedule for Accra West in the wake of challenges on the power transmission system.

The company shared a rotating outage plan, affecting more than 100 communities across the Accra West metropolis.

It said the power cut was a result of reduced power generation following the fire at the Akosombo substation and assured customers that electricity supply would be restored as soon as the generation profile improves.

The ECG schedules a12-hour rolling blackout in Accra West on April 29, 2026, after the Akosombo substation fire. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to ECG scheduled power cuts

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the power outage situation in the country.

Samuel Scott stated:

“Three days no light for me, why?”

Biggie Forex said:

“Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, Pokuase has been experiencing a serious low current since yesterday morning. Nothing is working… kindly assist us.”

Marrow-Minds-Mythos added:

“Starting next week Monday to Friday, we beg don’t switch off lights, not even for seconds. Our children, brothers, and sisters are writing their BECE. They need light to study.”

ECG schedules a 12-hour rolling blackout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that major parts of Accra West experienced power outages on April 29, 2026.

This was caused by a fault at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation earlier in the day.

It comes as ECG announced a two-phase load-shedding schedule affecting multiple communities in the capital, raising concerns about power supply stability.

It said power would be restored once supply conditions improved, as concerns grow over the resilience of the national transmission system amid renewed instances of dumsor.

Source: YEN.com.gh