A tragic armed robbery claimed the life of rising football star Dominic Frimpong during a team bus attack

Berekum Chelsea's bus was ambushed by armed robbers on a dark road after a league match

A Chelsea star has spoken to YEN.com.gh exclusively, providing some alarming details of the robbery attack

Ghana Football Association and fans mourn Frimpong, remembered for his talent and dedication

Chilling and heart-wrenching details have begun to emerge from the armed robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea’s team bus that tragically claimed the life of budding talent Dominic Frimpong on Sunday, April 12.

The horrific incident reportedly happened on the Ahyiresu-Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyihahin District around 10:30 PM when the 2011 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions were returning to Berekum after losing a Week 29 encounter at FC Samartex.

Berekum Chelsea's Dominic Frimpong during a Ghana Premier League match before his tragic death in Ahyiresu. Image credit: Berekum Chelsea

Source: Twitter

According to an official Ghana Police statement shared on Facebook, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for the highway robbers while urging the general public to remain calm as investigations continue.

The statement also confirmed YEN.com.gh's earlier report that Dominic Frimpong lost his life during the terrifying attack.

Amofa speaks about Dominic Frimpong's death

Meanwhile, as the Ghana Football Association continues to mourn the loss of the 20-year-old footballer, Berekum Chelsea defender Samuel Amofa, who was not part of the travelling squad, says he has spoken to his teammates currently in Bibiani, and they have shared chilling details of the incident.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil on Monday, April 13, Amofa gave grim details of the Ahyiresu incident.

“From what my teammates told me, the attack was extremely brutal and terrifying. They said when they arrived at the scene, the armed robbers were already in the middle of attacking another vehicle on the road.

“They explained that the situation escalated quickly, as the robbers suddenly turned their attention to the Berekum Chelsea team bus and began opening fire without warning. There was panic everywhere as gunshots rang out, and everyone on board feared for their lives.

“The driver reportedly abandoned the bus at that moment and ran to save himself. Seeing what was happening, the players and the rest of the officials also had no choice but to jump out and flee into the nearby bushes to escape the gunfire.

“In the chaos and confusion, everyone was trying to find safety, but sadly, Dominic was shot while attempting to run for his life. It’s a very painful and heartbreaking situation for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea lost the GPL match 1-0 to Samartex, according to Flashscore, slumping to 16th in the league standings with 35 points after 29 games.

Ghana football mourns the painful passing of Dominic Frimpong. Image credit: Berekum Chelsea

Source: Facebook

Fans mourn Dominic Frimpong's tragic passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fans flooded social media with emotional tributes for Dominic Frimpong following the tragic news of his passing.

The young forward, who had joined Berekum Chelsea on loan from Aduana FC, was widely remembered for his potential and dedication to the local league.

Source: YEN.com.gh