A story of honesty has surfaced online, restoring faith in humanity and inspiring many as it highlights how kindness in difficult times can shape life-changing outcomes

The young man returned ₦2 million (about GH¢16,104) mistakenly sent to his account, and the unexpected outcome after his act of honesty has amazed many online users

Respect has grown for another after he shared how he handled a mistaken GH¢9.8k Momo transfer, with his actions earning praise across platforms

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A Nigerian man has gained widespread attention after choosing honesty and kindness over personal gain, a decision that later changed his financial situation.

A Nigerian man returns ₦2 million (GH¢16k) mistakenly sent into his account; the unexpected reward for doing good has changed his life forever. Image credit: Adobe Stock

Source: UGC

According to a post shared on X by Abu_Aliyyu on April 14, 2026, the young man reportedly received an unexpected ₦2 million (approximately GH¢16,104) into his account. Realising the money was not intended for him, he identified it as a mistaken transfer.

Despite pressure from friends who advised him to keep the funds and use it to improve his life, the man decided to return the money to its rightful owner.

His friends, according to the post, mocked his decision at the time, believing he had missed an opportunity. However, the outcome later shifted in his favour.

The sender of the mistaken transfer reportedly reached out to him two months later and rewarded his honesty by connecting him to a job opportunity paying ₦850,000 per month (approximately GH¢6,844).

“My guy returned N2 million mistakenly sent to his account. The sender rewarded him with N50k, but my guy refused to take. We mocked him. 2 months later, the sender connected him to a job paying N850k/month. Integrity pays… just not immediately. May God help us all,” the post read.

Read the X post below.

Man secures high-paying job after showing kindness

Netizens have flooded social media, sharing their views on the young man’s kind gesture, which later resulted in an unexpected long-term reward. Below are some reactions.

@_Bur___ wrote:

"That’s a strong lesson in integrity. Doing the right thing when no one is watching doesn’t always bring immediate rewards, but it builds trust, character, and reputation that can open doors later in ways money can’t measure. Integrity may be delayed in reward, but it’s never wasted."

@Abu_Aliyyu added:

"It is… Doing things in the cause of Allah is a blessing."

@Marisah44490843 also indicated:

"My account is open for any mistaken transfer, oh Lord bless me."

@MrBlueChisom indicated:

"Integrity surely pays."

@HafizK2R shared:

"Sometimes, a little act of kindness will open a permanent door for you."

@moosa_mi wrote:

"I really love this… Things like this motivate me."

@abona1000 shared his story:

"One time, I got a ₦500k alert on my OPay account. The next thing, I got a call from a woman from one Eastern state, and she said I should refund her. I said okay. She sent another account, and I refused. I asked the bank to refund the money to the originating account. She was furious and said a lot of things. I got an email from my bank that an erroneous transaction had already been reported, and I was shocked. Imagine if I had done the transfer to the account sent, I would have paid double cos the money was held !!! People are wicked. When being a good person, also be careful cos are not who they pose they are."

MoMo Vendor delights as a kind man returns money. Photo credit: @samuel_elinam/X

Source: UGC

MoMo vendor rejoices as man returns ¢9.8k

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man has earned the respect of netizens after he opened up on how he acted after a mobile money vendor mistakenly sent money to his mobile money wallet.

He took to X, where he explained that the female mobile money vendor transferred an amount of GH¢9,800 to him.

Realising the mistake she had made, she quickly called, shedding tears, as she opened up about what she had done and pleaded with the guy to reverse the transaction.

Source: YEN.com.gh