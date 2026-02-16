Ghanaian car dealer Premario Edition shared four affordable cars buyers can get in Ghana with a budget of GH₵60,000 to GH₵100,000

He said the models he listed are easy to run, fuel-efficient, and suitable for daily use

Premario Edition added that prices may vary depending on the condition and year of the vehicle

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian car dealer and influencer Premario Edition has shared his picks for cars that Ghanaians can buy with a budget of GH₵100,000 or less.

Dealer shares four cars Ghanaians can purchase with a budget of GH₵60,000 to GH₵100,000. Image credit: Premario Edition, KIA, Quattroruote

Source: UGC

In a recent video, he started with the Toyota Vitz. He described it as very easy to run, reliable, and good on fuel.

According to him, the Vitz does not give owners too much stress when it comes to maintenance.

He advised that anyone looking to buy one should hold between GH₵60,000 and GH₵100,000, depending on the year and condition of the car.

The second car he mentioned was the Kia Picanto. Premario said the Picanto is known for its fuel efficiency and affordable spare parts.

He explained that it runs very well and is ideal for daily use, whether for work or personal errands.

For buyers interested in this model, he recommended budgeting between GH₵60,000 and GH₵85,000, noting that prices may differ based on the car’s condition and model year.

He also listed the Hyundai i10. Although he said he could not say much about it, he described it as reliable, fuel-efficient, and easy to maintain.

Watch the TikTok video below:

According to him, buyers should expect to spend between GH₵60,000 and GH₵85,000 for a good one.

Lastly, he mentioned the Suzuki Alto. He said the Alto is popular because its parts are cheap and it is easy to run. He even added that with the right parts, some minor fixes can be done personally.

He stated that the car usually sells between GH₵60,000 and GH₵75,000, although prices may go up depending on the vehicle.

Netizens reacted to Premario Edition's car list

Some social media users thanked the Ghanaian car dealer for the recommendations, saying the list is helpful for first-time buyers working with a tight budget.

Others shared their personal experiences with the cars mentioned, confirming that they are indeed fuel-efficient and affordable to maintain.

A few commenters also debated the prices, arguing that market conditions and location can affect how much buyers eventually pay.

Check out some comments below:

KINAG IMPORTS commented:

"I asked my brother I have 50k to buy his Toyota Corolla 2019 he said I should use it to buy royal motor used one😂😂😂😂😂."

Ike gamer commented:

"All these cars are about 1.5-2k dollars in America 😂."

Reuben McLord commented:

"I miss the era and I mean a few years back when these cars were ghs15k to ghs30k."

A NOBLE G commented:

"I remember say my father bought a Camry 2011 way back in 2017-2018 at 45k😭."

kingofskvdm commented:

"We sold our Vitz for GH₵17,500 in 2018/19🤣."

Avoid these 4 cars in 2026 - Ghanaian dealer cautions buyers. Image credit: The car expert, Autoguide.com, Premario Edition

Source: TikTok

Premario Edition listed top 4 unreliable cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car influencer, Premario Edition, shared that the Nissan Juke may come with engine and electrical problems despite its affordability.

He warned that the Kia Sportage and Mercedes-Benz C-Class can develop serious gearbox, engine, and fuel system issues.

The influencer advised Ghanaians to carefully research and consider other brands to avoid costly mechanical troubles.

Source: YEN.com.gh