Ghana's former President Mahama condemned xenophobic sentiments in South Africa during his 2015 remarks

Recent anti-illegal immigration protests have led to renewed fears for Ghanaian residents' safety in South Africa

Foreign Affairs Minister Ablakwa confirms the well-being of Ghanaians affected by xenophobic incidents amid ongoing tensions

Following the recent xenophobic agitations in South Africa, Ghanaians have been reminded of President John Mahama's previous remarks on the anti-immigrant sentiments.

A video has resurfaced of the president's critical remarks from 2015, during his first term as the head-of-state.

When Mahama Took on South Africa Over Xenophobic Sentiments From its Citizens After 2015 Violence

Source: Facebook

In the said video, Mahama said such sentiments were regrettable and most unfortunate.

"I think that the young people of South Africa do not know what happened before they gained their freedom."

His remarks came after several people had died in xenophobic attacks, where South Africans accused black foreigners of taking over their jobs.

Mahama, speaking to the media in Nigeria at the time, said that the behaviour of South Africa betrays other African countries that led the fight against apartheid.

"Indeed, for several of the countries where their citizens were brutalised in South Africa, these are countries that were called frontline states that harboured the freedom fighters of South Africa, that gave them safe haven, gave them passports to be able to avoid the clutches of the apartheid regime."

In the most recent tensions, a Ghanaian resident in South Africa was seen being accosted amid anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of the country.

In a viral video, one of the South Africans, a woman, told him they would no longer tolerate foreigners from other African countries.

Another video trending on social media shows some South Africans sacking non-citizens from hospitals in the country.

In the last few weeks, the BBC reported that Nigeria's high commission in South Africa urged its citizens there to be cautious following an anti-illegal immigration protest in Eastern Cape province that turned violent.

Ablakwa engages minister in South Africa

The man, who remains unidentified, is said to be safe and unharmed, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a statement on Facebook, the minister said he had also spoken to the South African government about the tensions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa engages South Africa over the safety of the Ghanaian man. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

"I have this morning held a telephone conversation with my South African counterpart, His Excellency Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. I called him on the trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa."

"I am also able to confirm that since yesterday, I have been in constant contact with Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa, His Excellency Benjamin Quarshie, coordinating our response. I am gladdened that so far colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well. "

Mahama defends South African president

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama previously criticised US President Trump over false claims of a genocide of white people in South Africa as well as land seizures. Mahama held that such comments were an insult to Africans

In an editorial in The Guardian, Mahama also said Trump’s 2025 ambushing of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over claims of racial persecution was unfounded and insulting.

Source: YEN.com.gh