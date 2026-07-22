The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across northern Ghana

Southern Ghana faces overcast skies with light rain or drizzle expected to persist throughout the day

The alert comes weeks after deadly June flooding killed 34 people and displaced over 91,000 across the country

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, warning residents in northern Ghana to expect thunderstorms and rain later in the afternoon and into the evening.

According to the GMet forecast, northern parts of the country will experience sunny intervals earlier in the day before conditions deteriorate, with thunderstorms or heavy rain becoming likely over several areas from the afternoon onwards.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms across the country this afternoon, July 22, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in the south should expect largely overcast skies, with slight rain or drizzle persisting throughout the forecast period.

GMet issues Northern Ghana thunderstorm warning

GMet urged members of the public to remain weather-aware, particularly those with outdoor activities scheduled or travel plans for the day.

The advisory did not specify individual towns or districts, but the warning covers northern Ghana broadly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The forecast is especially significant given the severe weather events Ghana has already experienced this rainy season.

Authorities have described the current season as one of the most intense in recent years, with poor spatial planning cited as a contributing factor to the scale of destruction.

June 29 flooding left many dead and thousands displaced

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that floods triggered by torrential downpours on June 29, 2026, claimed 34 lives across the country.

The Ministry for the Interior and NADMO officials described the rainfall as among the heaviest ever recorded in Ghana's history.

At least seven people remain missing following that disaster, while more than 91,000 individuals were displaced nationwide as floodwaters inundated homes and communities across multiple regions.

With the rainy season still ongoing, Wednesday's GMet bulletin serves as a reminder that conditions remain volatile.

Residents across northern Ghana are advised to take precautions ahead of the afternoon deterioration in weather.

ECG announces dumsor schedule for today

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced planned power interruptions across five operational areas on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Communities in the Ashanti Region experienced some of the most extensive outages, with areas including Asokore Mampong, Old Tafo and Bonwire among those affected.

Customers in the Tema Region, including residents of Community 24, Ada Foah and Kasseh, also experienced power cuts between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

Source: YEN.com.gh