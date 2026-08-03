Fresh footage shows a coffin being removed from the back of a white Toyota Hilux and carried into the house believed to be Kantanka’s burial place

The video appears to confirm that the cloth-wrapped object earlier spotted on the pickup truck was his coffin

A group of men carried the coffin into the house while the moment was recorded from a distance

Fresh footage circulating on social media has offered another glimpse into the final journey of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka before he was laid to rest.

Video shows men carrying Kantanka's coffin from a white Toyota Hilux into a house. Image credit: adwoa safo,Ghana news TV, thosesocalledcelebs

Source: UGC

The newly surfaced video shows a white Toyota Hilux parked outside the house where the renowned inventor and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission is believed to have been buried.

A group of men are seen carefully removing a coffin from the back of the pickup truck before carrying it into the building as onlookers watched from a distance.

The footage was reportedly recorded from afar, capturing the quiet but emotional moment as the coffin disappeared into the house.

Fresh video appears to confirm earlier speculation

The latest footage has reignited conversations surrounding an earlier viral video that showed a white Toyota Hilux transporting a large object wrapped in cloth on its cargo bed.

At the time, many social media users speculated that the wrapped object was Apostle Safo Kantanka's coffin, although there was no clear visual confirmation.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The newly emerged video now appears to support those claims, showing what looks to be the same white Toyota Hilux with the coffin being taken from its rear before it was carried into the burial house.

The sequence of events has led many online to conclude that the earlier pickup truck seen in circulation was indeed transporting Kantanka's coffin.

Video sparks fresh discussion online

The footage has generated fresh reactions across social media, with many Ghanaians expressing surprise at the simple means by which the coffin was transported to the burial site.

Others have described the video as another rare behind-the-scenes moment from one of Ghana's most talked-about funerals in recent years.

While the video has attracted widespread attention online, the family has not publicly commented on the circulating footage. Nevertheless, it has added another chapter to the public interest surrounding the final farewell of the Kristo Asafo founder, whose burial arrangements continue to be widely discussed.

Kristo Asafo Mission releases 40-day receipts

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Kristo Asafo Mission published financial records showing expenditure of more than GH¢1 million towards Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 40-day observance.

The church released the documents in direct response to Adwoa Safo's claims that she had funded all expenses for the memorial event alone.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh