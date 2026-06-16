The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms across various regions on June 16

Ghanaians have been told to expect morning mist and fog, reducing visibility in southern Ghana

Thunderstorms are likely in coastal and forest zones by the evening of June 16

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Ghanaians have been told to brace for another wet day by the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

The agency's weather update for June 16 has forecast thunderstorms in the course of the day for some parts of the country.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of a chance of thunderstorms across various regions on June 16. Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The update shared on X noted that the morning will see patches of mist or fog forming over the coastal, forested and hilly areas of southern Ghana, resulting in reduced visibility.

Thereafter, a mixture of sun and clouds will be observed across most parts of the country.

Towards the end of the day, some areas along the coast, forest zone and transition belt are likely to experience thunderstorms or rain later in the day into the night.

What has Ghana's weather been like recently?

Over the last few days, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has consistently predicted rainstorms, flagging one that entered Ghana from Togo on June 15, 2026.

For parts of the day, there were patches of mist or fog over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, with slight to moderate rain along the coastline.

As the day progressed, there was periodic sunshine and rain over parts of inland areas from late afternoon into the evening.

Previous days have been mostly cloudy with thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities affecting many places.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of a rainstorm moving across from Togo on June 15, 2026. Credit: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Partly cloudy weather has dominated northern Ghana, with thunderstorms and rain forecast.

Localised rain and thunderstorms also affected parts of the southeastern parts of the country earlier on.

Source: YEN.com.gh