Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of an impending rainstorm from Benin set to affect Ghana today

The update noted that there would be mostly cloudy conditions amidst slight rain to start the day

The afternoon forecast includes partly sunny skies and potential evening showers in southern areas

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has sighted a storm in Benin, which could affect Ghana in the course of the day.

In a weather update, it said there would be mostly cloudy conditions amidst slight rain on the morning of June 17.

Ghana Meteorological Agency Warns Of Storm Coming From Benin, Shares Areas To Get Rain On June 17

Source: Getty Images

The agency in an update on X said rain was also expected for some areas along the coastline.

Mist or fog patches will further be observed along the coast and in mountainous and forest areas with reduced visibility.

On the rainstorm sighted in northern Benin, it is expected to move westwards and affect the northern sector with thunderstorms or rain later in the day.

There will be a partly sunny afternoon in most places within the country, though there is also the likelihood of slight to moderate rain within the southern half from late afternoon into the evening hours.

Source: YEN.com.gh