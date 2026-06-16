A viral video of a young man and his three wives has sparked widespread discussion on social media after the family openly shared details of their domestic arrangement

The video shows the family dressed in traditional Islamic clothing, with the moment presented in a calm and light-hearted atmosphere

The discussion continues to trend across platforms, reflecting broader conversations about marriage practices, cultural norms, and personal choice

A young man and his family have drawn widespread attention on social media after a video showing his three wives surfaced online.

In the clip, the family appears united and in good spirits as they discuss plans to expand their household to include a fourth wife.

A young man and his three wives spark online debate after a video shows their family dynamic and plans for a possible fourth wife. Photo credit: Boni Manyala/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Each of the three wives openly expressed support for the idea, stating their willingness to welcome another woman into the family when she is eventually found.

The wives, speaking in turn, described their shared expectations and cooperation within the household, with one noting their readiness to grow the family unit further.

Together, they also encouraged the search for a potential fourth wife in a lighthearted manner.

The man, who indicated he had converted to Islam, explained in the video that the religion permits a man to marry up to four wives, provided fairness and equality are maintained among them.

Watch the interesting Facebook reel here:

He also stressed that the arrangement only works if justice is upheld within the marriage.

The video, which shows the family dressed in traditional Islamic attire, has generated mixed reactions online, with some users praising the unity displayed, while others questioned the arrangement and its implications.

Source: YEN.com.gh