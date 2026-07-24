Kessben Media says DJ KA has been asked to stay off duty after a private video involving him surfaced online

Management has launched an internal inquiry to investigate the matter before deciding the next steps

The media company says it will offer counselling, rehabilitation and legal assistance to the presenter

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Kessben Media has officially explained why popular presenter DJ KA has been taken off duty following the circulation of a private video involving him on social media.

Kessben Media breaks silence on DJ KA's suspension, outlines action taken. Image credit: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Thursday, July 24, the media company said it had become aware of a video showing one of its staff members in a sexually compromising situation.

Management stressed that it does not condone either the conduct captured in the video or the continued circulation of the material online.

Kessben explained action against DJ KA

According to the statement, Kessben has distanced its brand, employees, associates and followers from the actions of the presenter.

The company added that it remains committed to professionalism, integrity and the ethical standards expected of its staff.

As part of its immediate response, Kessben said DJ KA has been asked to stay off duty while an internal inquiry is conducted. The outcome of the investigation will determine the next course of action.

Company launched inquiry and urges public

Kessben further disclosed that the presenter will receive counselling, rehabilitation and legal assistance where necessary to help him deal with the emotional impact of the incident.

Check out the Facebook post of their action below:

The company also appealed to the public to stop sharing the video, noting that there are cybersecurity concerns and legal implications surrounding the possession and distribution of such content.

It also urged media organisations and the general public to avoid unnecessarily associating the Kessben brand with the incident while investigations continue.

The statement comes after the private video allegedly involving DJ KA went viral across social media, sparking widespread discussion.

Although the presenter has apologised publicly over the matter, Kessben says it is treating the issue seriously and will rely on the findings of its internal inquiry before making any further decisions.

DJ KA video condemning Arafat resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Kessben FM presenter DJ KA commenting on the Science Teacher Arafat scandal has resurfaced online.

In the clip, DJ KA argued that moral guidance should be directed at both teachers and students, not educators alone.

The video has attracted renewed attention following a separate controversy currently surrounding DJ KA himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh