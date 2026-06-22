The Ghana National Fire Service responded to multiple road traffic accidents across the Volta Region on Sunday, June 21, 2026

Rescue crews from Peki and Ho stations extracted 34 victims from three separate crashes at different locations

Six people lost their lives across the incidents, with four dying at the Todome scene and two confirmed dead at the hospital

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The Ghana National Fire Service mounted emergency responses to multiple road traffic accidents across the Volta Region on June 21, rescuing 34 victims while six persons lost their lives.

The incidents unfolded in two separate locations, first along the Todome stretch near Kpeve on the Peki–Kpeve Road, and at the Ho Civic Centre.

The Ghana National Fire Service responds to multiple road crashes across the Volta Region on June 21, 2026. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The crashes drew simultaneous deployments from the Peki Fire Station and the Ho Regional Headquarters.

The first crash involved a truck travelling from Tema to Tamale and a Toyota Camry heading from Nkwanta to Accra.

All five occupants had already been evacuated before the crew arrived, and both vehicles sustained partial damage.

The second crash was significantly more serious. A Metro Mass Transit bus carrying 28 passengers from Accra to Dambai was involved in an accident.

The fire service in a statement on Facebook said 24 persons were transported to the Peki Government Hospital for medical attention. Four people, one male and three females, died at the scene.

In a separate incident at the Ho Civic Centre, a truck and a Pragya tricycle were the subjects of a crash.

Ten victims were rescued and transported to the Ho Municipal Hospital and Ho Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Follow-up visits to the hospitals later confirmed that two male victims had died from their injuries, bringing the total death toll across the locations to six.

Following the incidents, the Ghana National Fire Service urged all motorists to strictly adhere to road safety regulations, avoid excessive speeding, exercise caution while driving, and ensure regular vehicle maintenance to help prevent road traffic crashes.

Source: YEN.com.gh