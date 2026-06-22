Rescuers located the wreckage of a missing private plane in a wooded area in Maryland.

Emergency workers pronounced the pilot and two passengers dead at the scene of the crash.

Official reports indicated the single-engine aircraft went down near a residential neighbourhood

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A search-and-rescue operation for a missing private plane ended in tragedy early June 21, 2026, after rescue teams found the wreckage of the aircraft, which contained three remains in a wooded area near a Maryland residential neighbourhood.

Tragedy struck near Bowie, Maryland, as rescuers found a missing Piper Cherokee plane wreckage, confirming the deaths of the pilot and two passengers. Image credit: WSHU

Source: UGC

The single-engine Piper Cherokee was carrying three individuals when it went down in the woods near Bowie, Maryland, a suburb located outside Washington, D.C.

Officials confirmed that the pilot and both passengers aboard the aircraft were pronounced dead immediately after emergency responders located the crash site.

Local authorities launched the search operation after the plane was reported missing, before tracking it down to the thick woods.

An Instagram report shared by ABC News on June 21, 2026, detailed the outcome of the rescue mission:

"A search-and-rescue operation for a missing private plane ended early Sunday with the grim discovery of three bodies in the aircraft's wreckage in a wooded area near a Maryland residential neighbourhood, officials said. The pilot and two passengers aboard the single-engine Piper Cherokee were pronounced dead after rescuers located the wreckage in the woods near Bowie, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C."

Read more about the tragic Maryland plane crash in the Instagram post below.

Reactions to private plane crash

The tragic news has sparked grief and concern among social media users online, with many questioning the recent frequency of aviation incidents.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

stylez_bk_finest said:

"🙏🏾🕊️."

KyleMcPherson said:

"Rip."

Dr Groomes said:

"Is it just being reported more, or is this a rash of crashes happening lately?"

Oliver Tree die in a helocopter crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that American musician Oliver Tree died in a helicopter crash, sparking grief on social media.

Viral singer Oliver Tree reportedly passed away alongside five other people when two helicopters collided in mid-air in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Source: YEN.com.gh