A municipal task force has demolished the Kingdom Palace Church in Pantang Village during an enforcement exercise targeting structures obstructing waterways

The operation sparked chaos after congregants resisted, leading to a brief confrontation and allegations of a task force member assaulting a church member filming the demolition

The head pastor, visibly distressed, insisted the action was politically motivated, claiming his support and sacrifices for the ruling NDC

A municipal task force under the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly has demolished the Kingdom Palace Church at Pantang Village as part of an enforcement exercise targeting structures obstructing waterways.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, triggered tension as congregants resisted officials, resulting in a confrontation during which a task force member allegedly struck a church member who was filming the exercise.

A pastor of the Kingdom Palace Church protests the demolishing of his building, claims he sacrificed 32 cows to help the NDC win power. Photo credit: @withAlvin_/X.

Source: UGC

The head pastor intervened and attempted to block the demolition, insisting that the destruction was unfair and expressing emotional distress as the building was brought down.

He later framed the incident as politically motivated, referencing his alleged support for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and citing party National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito.

He claimed he had sacrificed 32 cattle and maintained close ties with senior party figures, including visits to the President’s residence and the NDC leadership.

However, the task force remained unmoved, stating that political affiliation did not influence enforcement decisions and that the structure was removed to prevent flooding.

Officials said the demolition formed part of efforts to clear waterways and reduce flood risks in the area.

Security personnel later restored calm after the exercise was completed and order returned to the community area safely.

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GMet lists areas to face thunderstorms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in parts of the country later today, June 25.

Morning conditions are expected to be cloudy with mist and fog affecting the coastal, forest and mountainous areas.

Sunny weather would dominate later in the day, but inland and areas slightly north of the coast may see rain in the evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh