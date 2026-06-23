At least 18 people have died and nearly 9,000 residents have been affected after devastating floods, mudslides and building collapses hit Ghana's Central Region over the weekend

NADMO's Central Regional Director Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood confirmed 58 building collapses and 377 people internally displaced across 13 districts and municipalities

NADMO has appealed to corporate bodies, NGOs and philanthropists to support affected families with food, mattresses, roofing sheets and medical supplies

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At least 18 people have died and nearly 9,000 residents were affected after torrential rains triggered floods, building collapses, mudslides and drowning incidents across the Central Region over the weekend.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) disclosed the toll during a post-disaster assessment tour on June 22.

NADMO says 18 people died after weather-related incidents in the Central Region. Credit: NADMO Central

Source: Facebook

GNA reported that the organisation said disasters struck 13 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the region.

The Central Regional Director of NADMO, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, said Cape Coast Metropolis suffered the most severe impact, recording six of the 18 confirmed deaths. Five of those fatalities resulted from building collapses, while one person drowned.

Across the region, NADMO recorded 58 building collapses, leaving 377 people internally displaced. Many affected families were forced to seek shelter with relatives, friends, churches and traditional authorities.

"We have recorded 18 fatalities and thousands of victims. Our contingency stocks have been heavily depleted, and we urgently require support to assist affected families."

The organisation in a statement on Facebook, said it participated in some of the funerals for the deceased.

NADMO said it had ordered the evacuation of unsafe buildings in affected communities in response to the scale of the disaster.

NADMO appeals for urgent support for victims

Dawood said the magnitude of the disaster had placed enormous strain on NADMO's relief resources, particularly following a series of emergency interventions the organisation had undertaken in recent months.

He appealed to corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations, faith-based groups, traditional authorities and philanthropists to step in with food items, mattresses, blankets, roofing sheets, medical supplies, hygiene kits and educational materials for the displaced.

Dawood confirmed that assessments conducted by NADMO and the Regional Disaster Management Committee identified 8,981 flood victims across the affected areas. The affected districts include Cape Coast, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem, Mfantseman, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Upper Denkyira East, Upper Denkyira West and Awutu Senya West, among others.

Deaths in Cape Coast building collapses

At least two people died after building collapses in Cape Coast following the heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, June 21.

The deceased were identified as Anastasia Abakah, a 12-year-old, and Adwoa Baduwa, an adult woman.

Rescue efforts at Cape Coast's Gyagyaano area in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, following a building collapse. Credit: NADMO Central

Source: Facebook

The fire service said it responded swiftly to reports of a collapsed single-room structure at Gyagyaano, behind Yoghurt Fie on Idan Fourth Alley in the Central Regional capital.

Four occupants, one male and three females, were found trapped beneath the rubble.

Over 20 buildings collapse after flooding

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that severe flooding in parts of Samreboi and Asankragwa in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region caused more than 24 buildings to collapse, leaving dozens of residents displaced.

The Municipal Director of NADMO, Elvis Koffie, disclosed the extent of the destruction in an interview with Citi News, stating that the flooding followed heavy rains that caused both the Samre and Tano rivers to overflow their banks, inundating several low-lying communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh