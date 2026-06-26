The Bono Regional Police Command has launched investigations into a prophetess accused of assaulting a 16-year-old boy

The suspect, 39-year-old Rebecca Kumi, founder of the Overcomers Church, allegedly beat the teenager

The boy was discovered locked in a room with injuries and has since been admitted to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital for treatment

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The Bono Regional Police Command has launched investigations into a prophetess accused of assaulting and unlawfully confining a 16-year-old boy at Asufufu in the Sunyani East Municipality.

Citi News reported that Officers responded to a distress call on June 23, 2026, regarding the suspect, Rebecca Kumi, 39.

Prophetess Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting, Imprisoning 16-Year-Old Boy. Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen/ JOHN WESSELS

Source: Getty Images

Kumi is the founder of the Overcomers Church and had allegedly beaten and detained the teenager for several days after accusing him of stealing money and a Samsung mobile phone.

When police arrived at the church premises, they were initially met by the suspect's mother, who denied any knowledge of the incident.

A subsequent search of the premises led to the discovery of the victim locked in a room, wearing red shorts and covered with a cloth.

The boy showed visible signs of assault, including injuries on his right shoulder, swelling and dark discolouration around both eyes.

Preliminary investigations revealed he had been beaten with a stick, slapped in the face and held in confinement for approximately five days.

The victim told police he had been living with the suspect since 2024 and denied stealing from her. He stated the ordeal began on June 17, 2026, when he was questioned over the missing items.

The boy has since been admitted to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

During interrogation conducted in the presence of her lawyer, the suspect admitted to the offence. Police indicated she is expected to be taken to court.

The Bono Regional Police Command commended a Good Samaritan who assisted in the rescue of the boy and urged the public to continue providing credible information to help fight crime.

Source: YEN.com.gh