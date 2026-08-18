The GFA Executive Council has taken a unanimous decision on Carlos Queiroz ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed the decision but said final approval rests with the Sports Ministry

Queiroz has been informed of the decision, as Ghana seeks to qualify for the continent's flagship competition

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Carlos Queiroz has moved closer to staying on as Black Stars coach after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) unanimously backed the Portuguese manager to continue beyond his short-term contract.

The decision follows his four-month spell in charge, which included leading Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GFA takes final decision on Carlos Queiroz amid the uncertainty over his position as Black Stars coach. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficia/X and Odd Andersen/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Although the Black Stars were eliminated in the Round of 32 after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia, the GFA believes Queiroz should be given a longer-term mandate.

However, the 73-year-old's future is not yet officially settled, with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation still required to approve any new contract and cover his salary.

Carlos Queiroz backed to remain as Ghana coach

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed that the Executive Council had reached a unanimous decision after assessing Queiroz's performance.

He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"The council, which is the highest decision-making body, after assessing the performance of Coach Carlos Queiroz, has agreed that the coach is made to stay."

The official mouthpiece of the football association said Queiroz had been informed of the decision but could not confirm how the coach had responded.

He also admitted that he was unaware of the details of the financial offer made to the Portuguese or any counteroffer from his representatives.

"I don't know what the offer from the FA is to the coach and the counteroffer he is also proposing," Asante Twum said.

Ministry approval key to Queiroz's Ghana future

Despite the GFA's backing, the association cannot finalise the deal on its own.

A new contract must be approved by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, which is expected to finance Queiroz's salary.

"The final decision does not rest on the FA. It must go to the ministry for them to look at the contract and approve because they will pay the salary of the coach," Asante Twum explained.

Carlos Queiroz is reportedly requesting a $150,000 monthly salary before renewing his deal with the Black Stars. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Questions over possible outstanding payments to Queiroz could further complicate the negotiations, although Asante Twum said he was not privy to the details of the coach's financial arrangements.

Further discussions between the GFA, the ministry and Queiroz are expected as the parties work towards an agreement.

In the meantime, Desmond Ofei is widely expected to take temporary charge of the Black Stars for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which begin in September.

5 local coaching options for Black Stars

YEN.com.gh previously examined five local coaches the GFA could consider if it fails to keep Carlos Queiroz.

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston was among the names mentioned, with many regarding him as a modern coach.

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Source: YEN.com.gh