President John Dramani Mahama discussed plans to revive the Komenda Sugar Factory during the Resetting Ghana tour

The President disclosed that there are ongoing discussions with an investor, which were started by the previous government

He was optimistic that Ghana would, at some point, reduce sugar imports, if not a full ban, to secure the local market

President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the government is holding ongoing talks with an investor with the aim of reviving the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.

The President made this known when he went to the Central Region as part of his Resetting Ghana Tour. The tour in the region was for two days, Friday, June 26, 2o26 to Saturday, June 27, 2026.

President Mahama discloses plans to revive the Komenda Sugar Factory. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

President Mahama explained that the attempts to restart the factory started before his administration took office, following earlier engagements between the previous government and a prospective investor.

After the NDC took power, President Mahama said the Ministry of Trade had met with the investor to assess the proposal for the resumption of operations at the facility.

According to President Mahama, the investor proposed a ban on imported refined sugar to secure the local market for the factory’s output.

However, he emphasised that such a proposal can only be considered after a proper assessment of the investor's production capacity.

“What he wanted was a ban on imported sugar so that he would have the local market. But we also need to assess his capability before we issue a ban. Otherwise, supply may not be able to meet demand,” the President said during his tour of the Central Region on Saturday, June 27.

He indicated that the negotiations are still ongoing and the government may, in the future, consider the gradual reduction in the importation of sugar to support local production.

He said the government will only do that after it ensures an adequate supply of sugar for consumers.

“We are still engaging the investor, and we may gradually reduce imports to create space for local production while ensuring that the country’s demand is adequately met,” President Mahama added.

Source: YEN.com.gh