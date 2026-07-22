An old video of a Ghanaian prophet believed to have been recorded in January 2026 resurfaced on TikTok on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

The prophet warned that 2026 was not a good year for Aba Dope, claiming spiritual forces were working to bring the content creator down

The video gained fresh attention following Aba Dope's public fallout with her friend Kwatemaa, triggering widespread reactions among fans

A TikTok video of a Ghanaian prophet delivering a striking warning about content creator Aba Dope has gone viral again, this time drawing renewed scrutiny in the wake of her very public falling out with close friend Kwatemaa.

Old prophecy about Aba Dope resurfaces amid her fallout with her friend, Kwatemaa. Image credit: Aba Dope

Source: Instagram

The clip, which is believed to have first been recorded in January 2026, resurfaced on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, on the TikTok account Aestique.co.

In it, the Ghanaian prophet delivered his message in Twi, cautioning that the year ahead held danger for Aba Dope.

Prophet's Warning to Aba Dope

"This year is not a good year for Aba Dope. She might be bedridden. It is an evil manipulation. She should pray hard but if she can humble herself come to me for guidance, the road is cleared," he said.

" A star has appeared and the heavens have opened for her but in the spiritual realm, they want to bring her down," the prophet added in the video.

The message, which might have attracted modest attention when it first circulated, has taken on a different weight now that Aba Dope's friendship with Kwatemaa has collapsed so publicly.

Many viewers have been connecting the prophecy to the ongoing drama between the two, with some suggesting the warning was a sign of what was to come.

Adding to the conversation, one commenter noted that Aba Dope herself had already seen the video and reportedly acknowledged it during a live session the previous day.

The TikTok video of the Ghanaian prophet delivering the prophecy is below.

Reactions to the Resurfaced Prophecy

The video drew a wide range of responses from TikTok users.

@_Simply_Tilly wrote:

"She herself has seen it and she even said on live yesterday."

@smiling_face_with_3_hearts commented:

"Then while she's praying, she should ask God to forgive her for all that she did too and ask God to help stop gossiping and doing bad to people. I'm not saying this in a bad way; we can't always be praying to God to protect us from evil friends while we are also doing the same evil things."

@BJunior3 said:

"No weapon formed against her will prosper in Jesus Name. Big Amen."

@Release_Stress wrote:

"Heavenly Father, please protect Aba from any evil plot against her."

Aba Dope explains gown to Kwatemaa's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aba Dope broke her silence during a TikTok Live on Monday, July 20, addressing backlash over her bridal-inspired outfit at Kwatemaa's wedding.

The Ghanaian TikTok influencer claimed the controversial look was part of a pre-agreed publicity strategy between herself and Kwatemaa.

Source: YEN.com.gh