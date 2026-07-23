Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo made an emotional appeal on Aluta FM on July 22 over Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence

Marfo argued that galamsey cannot be blamed on one individual and that illegal mining continues despite Wontumi's conviction

The talented gospel singer stressed her plea was rooted in Christian values of forgiveness and mercy, not political motivation

Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to forgive and pardon New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, following his 20-year prison sentence over an illegal mining case.

Cecilia Marfo begs John Dramani Mahama to pardon Chairman Wontumi after his 20-year prison sentence. Image credit: Cecilia Marfo, Wontumi

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Aluta FM on July 22, Cecilia Marfo pleaded with the President to consider showing mercy to the imprisoned NPP figure, arguing that the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, cannot be blamed on one person alone.

According to her, the imprisonment of Chairman Wontumi has not brought an end to illegal mining activities, as some individuals are still engaging in the practice.

Cecilia Marfo appeals for Wontumi’s pardon

Cecilia Marfo stressed that her comments were not politically motivated but were based on her Christian faith and belief in forgiveness.

She explained that she was neither defending nor attacking anyone but was appealing from a place of compassion.

She said people involved in galamsey activities are still operating without being arrested, which is why she believes Chairman Wontumi should also be considered for mercy.

“I am pleading with President Mahama to please reduce Chairman Wontumi's sentence and, if possible, pardon him from jail because we are all sinners,” she said.

Cecilia Marfo’s appeal comes after Chairman Wontumi’s conviction and 20-year prison sentence, which has sparked widespread reactions from politicians, religious figures, and members of the public.

Her comments have generated discussions, with some people sharing mixed reactions.

The Instagram video of Cecilia Marfo pleading with President Mahama is below.

Wontumi's lawyer speaks after sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enoch Afoakwa, part of Chairman Wontumi's legal team, addressed journalists outside the courthouse shortly after the sentencing.

Speaking on the ruling, he described the 20-year sentence as harsh and said the legal team was deeply concerned about the outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh